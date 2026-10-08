TATA Sons’ Listing is a Boon for Its 1.77 Crore Shareholders

By Dr. Nilanjan Banik

The public argument over Tata Sons has been told as a story of power: a board and a set of trusts pulling in different directions, a regulator applying pressure from outside. Lost in that framing is the party with the least say and the most at stake, the ordinary investor. This month the Reserve Bank of India rejected Tata Sons’ bid to surrender its registration as a core investment company, and on 17 September the board resolved to begin the listing process. The debate should now move on from whether to list to what listing gives the public.

Start with access. An investor who wants Tata exposure today has to assemble it, buying TCS, Tata Motors, Titan and Tata Steel one by one. Yet the group runs nearly 400 companies in more than 100 countries and employs upwards of a million people, and only 26 of them are listed. The chip plants, the airline, and the defence and insurance businesses that will shape India’s industrial future sit beyond the reach of public investors. The listed companies together are worth roughly ₹26 lakh crore, but that is only the visible part of the group. A listed Tata Sons would be the one instrument that reaches across it, listed and unlisted alike. Analyst estimates put the parent at anywhere between ₹7.8 lakh crore and ₹12.5 lakh crore. Even the low end would place it among the most valuable companies on the Indian market.

Listing would also end a long-standing blind spot in pricing. Seven listed Tata companies together hold about 11.9 per cent of Tata Sons, and between them they have 1.77 crore shareholders. Those stakes sit on balance sheets without any market price. Tata Steel and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles each own about 3.06 per cent. At an assumed valuation of ₹11.9 lakh crore, each stake would be worth around ₹36,000 crore, roughly 16 per cent of Tata Steel’s market value and a third of Tata Motors PV’s. At a more conservative ₹10 lakh crore, Tata Chemicals’ 2.53 per cent stake would be worth about ₹25,300 crore, against a market capitalisation of only around ₹15,600 crore. These are analyst illustrations, not certainties. But they show how much value is currently hidden from the people who own these shares, and why a traded price for the parent matters. Markets can then judge the parent on its own merits rather than infer its worth from its parts.

The benefit extends beyond any single stock. Indian households are now the market’s anchor. According to AMFI, systematic investment plans brought in a record ₹32,297 crore in August, up 14 per cent from a year earlier, and contributing SIP accounts have crossed 10 crore. Equity funds have recorded net inflows for 66 consecutive months, and industry assets stand at ₹87 lakh crore. That money needs somewhere to go, and it should go into well-governed, widely held companies, not only into a thin band of mid-caps and small-caps. A maturing market needs landmark issuers, and few would be more emblematic than this one.

Can the market absorb an offering of this size? The evidence says yes, if it is sized sensibly. Tata Capital’s ₹15,512 crore IPO last October, the largest of 2025, was subscribed 1.95 times, with qualified institutional buyers bidding 3.42 times the amount reserved for them. It listed marginally above its issue price of ₹326. That was not a frenzy, but it was clear, orderly demand for a Tata offering in a crowded issue calendar. Tata Capital also listed because the same RBI framework required it to. The rules now let even very large companies come to market with a modest initial float, so an issue can be fitted to conditions rather than forced upon them. That protects both the company and the investors who back it.

Then there is disclosure. A listed Tata Sons would have to report every quarter and answer to public shareholders. For the holder of a Tata Steel or Tata Motors share, that is a real improvement in information about the entity that controls the group in which they have invested. Transparency of this kind is the quiet foundation of investor confidence.

The most serious objection concerns control. Reports suggest that Tata Trusts, which control roughly two-thirds of Tata Sons, have asked whether restructuring into smaller holding companies could bring the group below the regulatory threshold. That may be a sincere concern, but it points the wrong way. An RBI official has said publicly that such a move would be seen as avoidance. Splitting the parent so that it escapes scrutiny would leave the 1.77 crore holders exactly where they are today, with less transparency than the regulator has judged appropriate for a systemically important entity. The three-year deadline the RBI set lapsed in September 2025. Further delay only adds to the uncertainty.

Nor does listing threaten Tata’s hold on its own house. When TCS listed, it turned a great company into one that millions could own and share in, without loosening the group’s grip on it. A Tata Sons listing extends that opportunity from a single company to the whole group, which is a larger prize for the ordinary shareholder than any single stock. A modest float leaves control where it is and brings scrutiny that a group of this stature should welcome.

None of this is charity from the group. It is the consequence of a regulatory framework designed to bring large, systemically important entities into the light, and it was going to arrive regardless. But the investor happens to be the clearest beneficiary. Listing widens access, adds a landmark to India’s exchanges and lets many more Indians share in the growth of a group already woven into the country’s own story. Tata Sons has spent years asking whether it should list. It is time it asked how well it can do it. (IPA Service)

(The author is Head, Economic Policy Centre, Mahindra University).

The article appeared first on Latest India news, analysis and reports on Newspack by India Press Agency).