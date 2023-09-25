logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
“2023 China Perfume Industry White Paper” released

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 25 September 2023 – On September 6th, the “2023 China Perfume Industry White Paper” (referred to as White Paper 4.0) jointly produced by Eternal Group and Kantar China was successfully launched in Shanghai.

The White Paper 4.0 upholds the principles of rigor, precision, and objectivity in its content, continuing the tradition of previous perfume whitepapers. It was collaboratively created with renowned global fragrance industry experts and brand leaders.

The launch event of the “2023 China Perfume Industry White Paper” brought together over 600 guests, including industry professionals, business partners, media representatives, and seasoned perfume enthusiasts from both domestic and international backgrounds. Additionally, nearly 30,000 people watched the event online.

Participants included Jean Madar, COB & CEO of Inter Parfums Inc., Karim LISI, VP of Business Development for Fine Fragrances in the Asia-Pacific region, Symrise, Lana Glazman, Global Head of Consumer Insights of dsm-firmenich, Olivier Viejo, VP of Fine Fragrance APAC, dsm-firmenich, and Zhaoran Meng, Founder of DOCUMENTS.

The participants took part in the official release of White Paper 4.0, delving into the trends in the Chinese perfume market and gaining insights into opportunities in the Chinese perfume market.

“As a leading full-channel brand management group in the Chinese beauty industry, we promote the better development of the Chinese perfume industry. Since the release of the ‘China Perfume Industry White Paper’ in 2020, each release has garnered widespread attention from the industry. Our launch event has become an annual industry event”, said Chole Lam, Senior VP of Eternal Group.

The “2023 China Perfume Industry White Paper” continues to provide authoritative data support and in-depth market analysis for the perfume industry. It reveals new opportunities and trends in the Chinese perfume market, offering more references and insights into the innovation and development of the perfume industry.

Eternal Group looks forward to working with more industry professionals to jointly support the development of the Chinese perfume market.

About Eternal Group

Established in 1980 in Hong Kong S.A.R. Eternal Group is a leading Omni-channel Brand Management of Beauty organization in China.
With its intuitive sense of marketing tactics and groundbreaking business strategies, Eternal has flourished over the past 43 years leading the trend and lifestyle in China with an international vision. With the diversified brand portfolio, Eternal is continuously motivated to strengthen the advantages of total brand solutions in both online and offline operations.

