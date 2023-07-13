logo
Just in:
Cong, BJP spar over Shivraj Chouhan’s pre-poll announcements // Response On UCC Shows How Technology Has Democratised Political Debate // Opposition Unity Widens Partywise Amidst Threats Of Split // Rahul’s Supreme Court appeal against conviction within a week // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 12 Jul 2023 // Jain monk’s murder rocks Karnataka house, CBI ruled out // Trinamool’s Big Bengal Panchayat Poll Win Is A Boost Before 2024 Polls // World Muslim Communities Council organises training course in Ghana on empowering religious leaders // Shinde denies cold war, differences with Fadnavis // UAE Gender Balance Council participates in Global Aviation Gender Summit in Madrid // China Business Knowledge White Paper Series: The Unstoppable Rise of Sustainable Investing // EVYD and A*STAR Open Joint Lab with a S$10 million Multi-Institutional, Cross-Border Collaboration to Advance Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Population and Digital Health // Shakhboot bin Nahyan participates in IGAD Meeting in Ethiopia // Dubai Elections Committee confirms its preparedness for FNC Elections 2023 // Jardine Matheson and Hongkong Land celebrate 50 years of Jardine House: Hong Kong’s first skyscraper continues to innovate and attract world-class tenants // MSIG Hong Kong’s 2022 Claims Report Spotlights Customer-Centricity and Digitalisation Efforts // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 13 Jul 2023 // Results of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®”) Review // AAP alleges central govt snooping on party HQ // Cong to oppose blanket permission for ED as anti-trader policy //
mobile-logo
HomeIndia24 parties invited for Opposition’s Bengaluru conclave
India
0 likes
11 seen
0 Comments

24 parties invited for Opposition’s Bengaluru conclave

opposition meet in bengaluru leaders of 24 parties invited sonia gandhi to attend

The opposition grouping to take on the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls is set to expand with more parties joining in at the second unity meeting being convened by the Congress next week in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders of 24 non-BJP parties have been invited for the meet on June 17 and 18, the first edition of which saw the participation of 15 parties.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also expected to attend a dinner meeting on July 17 where leaders of these parties will be present.

There will be a more structured formal meeting the next day, where the opposition front would further strategise its plans to take on the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls. Sonia Gandhi may also attend the meeting.

Sources said the opposition leaders may move forward on the formation of a sub-committee to ideate a joint agitational plan on key issues and chalk out further programmes of unity.

According to them, the MDMK, KDMK, VCK, RSP, Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph) and Kerala Congress (Mani) are among the political parties that will join the second opposition meeting.

A senior opposition leader said he has received an invite from the Congress president to attend the dinner meeting followed by a formal meeting the next day.

The 24 opposition parties have together around 150 Lok Sabha members currently and are seeking to expand their base.

Opposition parties are likely to deliberate on a broad plan for their unity efforts, where they intend to put up one common candidate against the BJP across the country, sources said.

The first such meeting of opposition parties was held in Bihar’s Patna on June 23.

Sixteen parties were invited for the Patna meeting of which 15 had attended. RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary could not attend due to a family function.

The Aam Aadmi Party has also been invited for the Bengaluru meeting. The Kejriwal-led outfit had asked the Congress to make its stand clear on the Delhi Ordinance before the next meeting.

The AAP had said that if the Congress did not publicly support it on the Ordinance issue, it would not attend the next meeting.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Monday, “A meeting of leaders of all opposition parties (in the country) will be held on July 17 and 18, as already announced.

“All the leaders are going to come. Mallikarjun Kharge (AICC president) has requested Sonia Gandhi to participate in this meeting. We have got a message that she will be participating in this meeting,” the Congress leader said.

With inputs from News18

The post 24 parties invited for Opposition’s Bengaluru conclave first appeared on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
Just in:
24 parties invited for Opposition’s Bengaluru conclave // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 13 Jul 2023 // Dubai Elections Committee confirms its preparedness for FNC Elections 2023 // Results of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®”) Review // Amit Shah’s Jibe At Opposition On Denial Of Extension To ED Chief Is Ominous // Opposition Unity Widens Partywise Amidst Threats Of Split // Trinamool’s Big Bengal Panchayat Poll Win Is A Boost Before 2024 Polls // Response On UCC Shows How Technology Has Democratised Political Debate // EVYD and A*STAR Open Joint Lab with a S$10 million Multi-Institutional, Cross-Border Collaboration to Advance Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Population and Digital Health // Cong, BJP spar over Shivraj Chouhan’s pre-poll announcements // SleekFlow debuts WhatsApp retail-tech solutions in UAE through L’Occitane ME’s first Accelerator Program, powered by Chalhoub Group’s The Greenhouse // UAE Gender Balance Council participates in Global Aviation Gender Summit in Madrid // Rahul’s Supreme Court appeal against conviction within a week // Nadda chairs strategy meeting ahead of assembly, LS polls // OPPO ColorOSHack 2023 Kicks Off to Empower the Global Pantanal Service // Mohammed bin Rashid visits Emirates Engineering Centre; briefed on largest-known aircraft cabin retrofit programme // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 12 Jul 2023 // HC asks WB govt, SEC to reply to central force’s charge // Cong to oppose blanket permission for ED as anti-trader policy // Shakhboot bin Nahyan participates in IGAD Meeting in Ethiopia //