Rahul’s Supreme Court appeal against conviction within a week

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to move the Supreme Court “very soon” against the Gujarat High Court order rejecting his plea for a stay on his conviction in a defamation case.

Party sources said the petition may be filed in the Supreme Court within this week as work on it is underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about it at a party briefing, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said an appeal will be filed very soon.

“It will be very soon. It is under preparation. Nearest future, you will come to know of that,” he said.

Singhvi is also the lawyer appearing for Rahul Gandhi in the case.

Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament on March 24, 2023 after a Gujarat court convicted him and sentenced him to a two-year imprisonment on charges of criminal defamation for comments he made about the Modi surname.

A stay on Gandhi’s conviction could pave the way for his reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP. However, he has not received any relief from either the sessions court or the Gujarat High Court.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, the complainant in the defamation case, has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking that he be heard if the Congress leader moves a plea challenging the high court verdict.