$30K cash prize up for grabs at Taiwan Creative Content Festival 2023

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 22 May 2023 – Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF) is opening its PITCHING program to international entrants. The program invites film and TV makers to pitch their development stage projects for the chance to win a $30,000 USD cash prize, and access to funding opportunities from the event’s organizer, Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA).

The PITCHING program is TCCF’s best channel for directors, producers, screenwriters, and investors to network and share ideas. “We want to create more opportunities for in-development projects to secure funding,” explains Izero Lee, CEO of TAICCA. “Our goal is to create the biggest and most diverse pitching program in Asia.”

TCCF 2023 PITCHING consists of two sections, Story to Screen, and Project to Screen. International entrants are invited to enter the Project to Screen section, which has four categories; Feature Films, Series, Animation (features and series), and Documentary (features and series).

All entries will be subject to a selection stage, led by a panel of international judges. All Selected Projects will be eligible to apply for TAICCA Funding. One outstanding project, chosen by international investors on the Project to Screen pitching days, will win the TCCF Award for Best Project, and the $30,000 USD cash prize.

Entries will be accepted from June 1 to July 31. A fee of $1,000 TWD (approx. $33 USD) will be charged for each entry, and there will be no limit on the number of projects that each individual entrant can submit. Selected projects will be announced in September, and the Project to Screen pitching days will take place between November 7 and 10.

June 1: Call for entries open;

July 31: Call for entries close;

September: Selected projects announcement;

November 7-10: Pitching days.

An accommodation subsidy will be offered to all international entrants of selected projects, during the pitching days in Taipei.

TAICCA Funding Opportunities

All selected projects will be eligible to apply for up to $300,000 USD in funding from TAICCA, through Taiwan’s International Co-funding Program (TICP), and the Creative Content Development Program (CCDP).

In order to secure eligibility for these programs, entrants are required to incorporate Taiwan Elements in their projects. According to the TICP guidelines, these can refer to the main crew, story setting, language, main cast, shooting location, production crew, or post-production. Meanwhile, according to the CCDP guidelines, they can refer to the adaptation from texts, story concepts, creative team, character setting, animation art and design, or animation special effects production.

TICP-funded projects are already creating waves at A-list film festivals around the world. The Settlers by Chilean director Felipe Gálvez, and Tiger Stripes by Malaysian director Amanda Nell Eu, were selected for screenings at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Last year, For My Country by French director Rachid Hami, and The Last Queen, co-directed by Algerian director-actress Adila Bendimerad and French-Algerian director Damien Ounouri, were screened at the Venice Film Festival.

“Taiwan values diversity and freedom,” said Izero Lee, CEO of TAICCA, during a Spotlight Asia event at this year’s Marché du Film. “I would like to invite production teams from around the world to take advantage of the resources and opportunities provided by Taiwan’s film industry. We believe that through cooperation and mutual respect, we can achieve great things together and create more outstanding films.”

TCCF 2023

TCCF is a key B2B content marketplace that draws international professionals to Taiwan. It promotes creative content, while connecting projects, and proposals with buyers, and investors. Through pitching sessions and content showcases, TCCF aims to drive collaboration between homegrown, and foreign talents.

TCCF 2023 will take place at Taipei’s Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, from November 7 to 12. TCCF 2023 PITCHING will be staged in the first four days, from November 7 to 10. Tickets will be available for purchase from September.

