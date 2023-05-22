Empowering Clients in ESG Compliance: Crowe Singapore, Donaldson & Burkinshaw and NUS Centre for Governance and Sustainability Forge New Partnership

A strategic response to the escalating importance of ESG regulations in Singapore and around the globe, the partnership equips corporates with the knowledge and resources to navigate the increasingly complex ESG regulatory landscape with confidence.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 May 2023 – Crowe Singapore is pleased to announce a dynamic partnership with Donaldson & Burkinshaw and the National University of Singapore’s Centre for Governance and Sustainability. This collaboration is a strategic response to the escalating importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) regulations in Singapore and around the globe.

The MOU signing ceremony took place on Friday, 19 May 2023 at Donaldson & Burkinshaw’s office. (From second left) Professor Lawrence Loh, Director of the National University of Singapore Centre for Governance and Sustainability, Mr. Linus Ng Siew Hong, Partner at Donaldson & Burkinshaw and Mr. Chia Shu Siang, Head of Sustainability & Climate Change at Crowe Singapore signed the MOU. Ms. Gooi Chi Duan, Partner at Donaldson & Burkinshaw (left) and Mr. Alfred Cheong, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Crowe Singapore (right) witnessed the signing ceremony.

The aim of this strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is to arm clients with the knowledge and resources required to navigate the increasingly complex ESG regulatory landscape with confidence. We recognise the challenges these regulations present to clients, and this partnership is a proactive step to offer robust and comprehensive ESG solutions.

Our combined expertise will foster knowledge creation and sharing through collaborative research, publications, and internationally-oriented events. These activities aim to provide clients with timely updates on ESG trends to help them stay ahead of regulatory shifts and seize emerging opportunities in Singapore and the region, enabling them to gain critical insights of their operating environment, infrastructure, and processes.

Additionally, this MOU will extend our network – connecting clients to an international array of experts, advisors, and contacts in fostering a global understanding of those relevant ESG issues which they face, and the impact such issues have on their operations.

At Crowe Singapore, we are committed to helping clients navigate their ESG journey with confidence. This collaboration reinforces our dedication to serving as a trusted partner in an increasingly regulated and sustainability-focused business environment. We look forward to working with our partners and clients to create impactful ESG solutions.

Hashtag: #CroweSingapore

https://www.linkedin.com/company/crowe-horwath-singapore/?originalSubdomain=sg

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Crowe Singapore

A member of Crowe Global, a top 10 global accounting network, Crowe Singapore is a full-fledged professional services firm that provides audit, advisory, tax, outsourcing and fund administration solutions to a diverse and international clientele including public-listed entities, multinational corporations and financial institutions. Through its core values of caring, sharing, investing and growing, Crowe Singapore holds itself to high standards of integrity and excellence, always striving to provide services that pay attention to its clients’ vision, strategy and goals. It aims to be long-term trusted advisors to its clients.