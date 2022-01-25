4 tips to increase your engagement on Instagram

Do you use Instagram as a way to market your business but aren’t finding much success with it? Do you want to know what you could be doing to increase your engagement on your Instagram content?

Instagram is a powerful social media tool that can be used for marketing purposes. As of 2020, there are more than a billion monthly active users on Instagram. It only makes sense to utilize this platform if you want your content seen by a large audience an4 Tips to increase your engagement on Instagramd marketing your business or yourself.

One of the most important things you have to do when using Instagram for marketing is to increase your engagement and grow your follower count. While one way to do that is to take advantage of EarthWeb’s list of top Instagram growth services , you should also be aware of the many possibilities this platform offers. Continue reading to find out more about how you can boost engagement on Instagram.

Why Is Engagement Important?

Before we get into how you can increase the engagement you receive on your Instagram content, let’s talk about why engagement is so important and how it can be beneficial to you, especially as a business. Engagement is when people interact with your content, whether it is liking, commenting, sharing, following you, sending direct messages, or something else.

As a business, being noticed is incredibly important in social media marketing, and engagement is one of the ways to do this. Not only do you want others to engage with you and your content, but you also want to engage with them too.

Engagement allows for more and more people to become aware of your account and of your content, which essentially helps you grow and gain more followers. Engagement not only helps your account to grow and become recognizable but also plays a big role in the algorithm. It can help define who is interested in your content based on their age, genre, and more.

Use Stories

When it comes to engagement on Instagram there are many different ways in which you can increase the amount you both give and receive. Stories are one of the newer features that have been added to the platform, but it is also one of the most popular features that the platform has to offer. This feature allows for users to post content that is only visible to the public for 24 hours and then it disappears. This along with the fact that it is located right at the top of the page makes it something that people click on far more than other features.

When it comes to stories, it is more than just posting content. Here you can post interactive content just as polls, questionnaires, and more, all of which your followers can engage with and interact with. This is also a great way for you to engage with the audience too and get real followers .

Use Hashtags

Next up on the list, we have the humble hashtag. These often go unnoticed and are very underappreciated for what they have to offer. Hashtags are essentially keywords that you can include in your content to make it easy for people looking within a certain niche to find.

Hashtags are also a great way to increase your engagement. You don’t always have to use popular hashtags but can also make use of your own. This could be anything from a campaign or competition to something else. Hashtags are a great way to reach more people and encourage engagement.

Call To Action Phrases

Call to action is commonly referred to as CTA when on social media, and essentially what this is, is a way of not so subtly telling people what to do. For example, in your posts, you could tell people to follow you, like your content, or even comment on the post.

You can also include CTA in your bio encouraging people to follow you and interact with your posts. This call to action is very important for businesses as it is glaringly obvious what you want people to do, and with instruction, people are more likely to do it.

Promote Posts

Last but not least, if you have a bit of a budget for your content, you should consider making use of Instagram’s advertising feature and promoting your posts. Essentially, you can choose how much you want to spend and how many days you want to advertise for, and you can choose from a few different options.

Sponsoring your content is a great way for it to reach new audiences that don’t know about you just yet. This is also a great way to increase engagement on your content.

