48 Hours In Dammam: Where to Stay, Go and Eat

Do you know much about the thriving city Dammam in Saudi Arabia? If you are heading there on business or are thinking about making it part of your Saudi Arabian itinerary, you could be richly rewarded.

As the hub of the Saudi oil industry, Dammam welcomes many business travellers each year. However, a growing number of leisure travellers are discovering Dammam along with other Saudi Arabia destinations. Saudi Arabia is now the 25th most visited country in the world and within it, Dammam is the fourth most visited city by international tourists.

Why are so many more people visiting Dammam? Because word is getting out that this is a must-visit contemporary cultural destination with lots going on.

Let’s explore.

What You Need to Know

If you’re not that familiar with Dammam, here are a few basic facts.

Where Is Dammam?

Dammam is the regional capital of the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. It has the sixth-largest population of Saudi’s cities. Once a traditional coastal village, Dammam grew rapidly after the discovery of oil in 1938. It’s considered to be the administrative center of the Saudi oil industry.

The city sits on the edge of the warm Persian Gulf and is otherwise surrounded by desert. Although temperatures in the region are high, Dammam offers a breath of fresh air thanks to its breezy coastal location.

Why Visit Dammam?

Dammam is a strikingly immaculate, modern city with state-of-the-art infrastructure. It’s home to many expatriates and this gives it a diverse, multicultural feel beloved by many. Its wide appeal means that Dammam is one of the world’s top 10 fastest growing cities in terms of population.

People love Dammam because it offers a wide range of leisure and entertainment options. Culturally, it’s an exciting place to be, with a thriving arts scene and plenty of culinary delights to be found.

Read on to find out about three must-visit places for any visitor to Dammam.

3 Must-See Attractions

It should be easy to fit all three of these destinations into 48 hours in Dammam.

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture

This modern, purpose-built museum is also known as Ithra. Inaugurated in 2016, the museum is at the heart of Saudi’s cultural, cross-cultural activities and learning.

Visitors are wowed by the building’s iconic and highly futuristic architecture. It has even been listed by Time magazine as a Top 100 place to visit. Once inside, there is plenty to do for all ages. There are various galleries of the museum, including a children’s section and a natural history gallery. It’s also a great place to learn more about the history of oil refining and production. Allow four to six hours to see all the museum has to offer.

Aside from the galleries, there are plenty of cultural activities. The building features a library, cinema and theater as well as exhibition halls. A wealth of events are held here so it would be worth seeing what’s on during your visit.

Murjan Island

This artificial island, also known as Coral Island, is a favorite Dammam landmark. It’s a peaceful, relaxed place and locals enjoy the feeling of escape it brings. Take time out here to recover from a busy travel schedule.

On Murjan Island, you can take scenic boat trips or enjoy a little fishing. Why not take a gentle stroll along the quaint looping promenade that takes you from the city out into the Persian Gulf and onto the island itself? Murjan Island’s wide green spaces are a popular place for picnics, and families can enjoy the clean and well-equipped play areas.

At night, the island’s circular tower is beautifully illuminated and the views back over Dammam are equally beautiful. Murjan Island is a pleasant spot to spend an evening, enjoying local or international cuisine.

The Dammam Corniche

This is a well-known destination across Saudi Arabia and is the top attraction in the city. The Corniche is beloved by locals, expatriates, domestic and international visitors alike. It’s the perfect place to enjoy a cool breeze once temperatures rise in the summer.

The lively atmosphere of the Dammam Corniche is always welcoming and friendly. Visitors can enjoy fairground rides, pleasant gardens, and perusing small boutique stores and stalls. A popular activity is a promenade stroll or gentle jog where you can enjoy sculptures installed by local artists, as well as views of the Persian Gulf.

There’s a great selection of refreshments with both restaurants and cafes. This is an ideal place to relax and sample an Arabian coffee before you go on with your day.

Where to Stay

As you would expect, there are abundant hotels in this bustling city. A range of budgets is catered for. Hotels in Dammam offer the warmhearted hospitality for which the region is known.

Five-star hotels in Dammam include the Sheraton Dammam Hotel & Convention Centre. This is ideally suited to both leisure and business travels and is near to the attractions listed here. Guests can enjoy impeccable service and excellent leisure opportunities.

As a more budget-friendly option, TIME Dammam Residences is very popular. You can expect a warm welcome and a comfortable stay.

Where to Eat

As mentioned, there are abundant Arabian coffee shops and cafes around Dammam, particularly in the destinations above.

For a taste of local cuisine, you might consider Draish. This is an authentic Saudi restaurant that serves dishes from around the country, such as Najd, Al Ahsa, and Jizan. It’s known for its traditional interior as well as its menu.

There are many good international restaurants in Dammam, too. Pastel Cafe and Restaurant serves a variety of cuisines from its central location and is well known for its pasta. Delle Rose Restaurant is a popular, elegant restaurant that also serves multiple international cuisines. MACS Eatery, close by Dammam Corniche, is loved for its Mexican- and American-style dishes. Also, don’t miss out the chance to try Moma’s Restaurant, a well-loved venue for breakfast and brunch.

If you are making a short visit to Dammam, visiting these destinations, hotels and restaurants will give you insights into the culture of the city and the Saudi Arabian nation. You can expect a warm welcome and a rewarding experience.

