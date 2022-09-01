The One-Stop Abu Dhabi Government Services Portal

Digital transformation is not only for business organisations. Even governments can realign their culture, people and outlook towards a technology-enabled, people-first framework. If they succeed, they and their constituents can reap the benefits of streamlined workflows, automated processes and outstanding user experiences.

The Abu Dhabi government is one such example of an institution that seems to have fully embraced digitalisation. It cannot be easily gauged how deeply the changes go and at what stage the government is on its digital transformation journey.

However, it is readily apparent from the over 50 Abu Dhabi government services available on its online portal that the government of Abu Dhabi has put some thought into how digital technology can make people’s lives better and processes easier.

Simply log in with your UAE pass to start using the government services portal. Once in, you can see the services you are eligible to use.

If you plan to start a business in Abu Dhabi, the portal will provide all the information you need in the discovery phase. In particular, the portal has a collection of informative guides on the business start-up and registration process. It also has a tool that will summarize the costs you will incur and the documentary requirements you must prepare to apply for a licence.

After preparing your documents, you can proceed to the registration phase and use the relevant services to submit your business licence application.

The following are a few business-related services the Abu Dhabi government conveniently makes available online.

1. Request Reserving Economic Name

This service will let you put in a request to reserve your preferred business name for one month. The process is simple.

Submit the application form with the necessary documents. If you are reserving an economic name for a branch, you must submit a copy of the parent company’s business licence, power of attorney, and the board of directors’ resolution.

The request to reserve a company name costs approximately AED 50 and takes at least one day to process.

2. Request for Issuing Economic Licence

You can also apply for a business licence through the portal. A business licence is a certificate that authorises a person to conduct specific economic activities. If you wish to conduct economic activities for which you will be paid or earn revenues, you need an economic licence.

Types of Licences

There are six types of licences you can apply for in Abu Dhabi.

The Department of Economic Development issues agricultural, commercial, occupational, and professional licences. Meanwhile, the Higher Corporation for Specialized Economic Zones approves industrial licence applications, and the Abu Dhabi Tourism Industry is responsible for issuing tourism licences.

● Agricultural Licence

Apply for this licence to operate an agricultural, fisheries or livestock farm.

● Commercial Licence

Do you operate a general trading, transportation, retail, real estate, medical services, or construction company? All commercial activities require a commercial licence.

● Industrial Licence

This is a licence issued to companies that manufacture products that will be sold for a profit.

● Occupational Licence

If you use your education, intellectual abilities and talents to provide services, this is the licence for you. Examples of businesses that need this licence include ERP advisory and consultancy companies, audit offices, and law firms.

● Professional Licence

This is the licence to apply for if you practice and earn from a craft or practice an independent livelihood that requires you to exert physical efforts, with or without the aid of tools. Carpenters, plumbers, and steel workers need a professional licence.

● Tourism Licence

If you provide tourism activities and services, you need a tourism licence. Hotels, travel agencies, tourist rentals, and tourism restaurants must have a tourism licence.

Other Types of Licences

There are other types of licences apart from the standard ones mentioned above.

● Mobdea Licence

This is granted to Emirati women who wish to start a home-based business within the creative sector.

● Technology Licence

This is required if your business is in robotics, artificial intelligence, and self-driving technology, among others.

● Freelancer Licence

You can obtain a freelancer licence if you want to engage in professional activities (e.g., graphic design) based on your particular skill sets.

● Tajer Licence

This is the Abu Dhabi Trader Licence covering a limited number of trading activities. This licence requires no physical business location or a memorandum of association.

Compare Economic Licences Tool

The Abu Dhabi government services website has a handy economic licences comparison tool you can use to compare different ‌licences. The resulting comparison chart provides the following information on each licence.

Description

Applicable legal forms

Ownership required (is it 100% owned?)

Licence application documentary requirements

Applicable fees

Processing timeframe

The government department in charge of approvals

Economic Licence Request Process

To request the issuance of your economic licence, submit your application with the applicable documentary requirements. The documents required vary according to the licence you are applying for and, of course, your legal form. For instance, you may have to produce a copy of your memorandum of association or a registered tenancy contract.

Economic licence issuance requests typically take one working day to process and cost approximately AED 790. However, an instant commercial licence should take you less than six minutes.

There are no supporting documents required in an instant licence issuance application. However, you must provide them after your licence has been issued. Renewal will not be possible otherwise.

3. Request to Create a New Economic Activity

Is your planned economic activity not available in the list of economic activities? You can request a new economic activity through the portal. This service is free and takes less than six minutes to accomplish.

4. Request a List of Economic Licences

This will get you a list of the economic licences owned by an investor. To use the service, you must submit the application form and required documents (a copy of your Emirates ID and a power of attorney if applying as a representative) and pay the application fee.

The process takes under six minutes and costs approximately AED 100.

Technology Enabling Better User Experiences

In the past, you would have to line up at the Department of Economic Development to start a business in Abu Dhabi. Who knew back then that there’ll come a time when one doesn’t have to be physically present at the DED or even be in Abu Dhabi to apply for a business licence?

This is what digital transformation makes possible, and it’s just the start.

Aren’t you excited to see what else a technology-enabled, people-centred future holds?

