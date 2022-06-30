5 Home Plumbing Problems That Require the Expertise of a Plumber

The numerous DIY videos and articles you find online can encourage anyone to take on various home improvement projects.

These types of instructional content can also give you ideas on how to fix certain things around your home, allowing you to make emergency repairs within minutes.

By going the DIY route, you can save time and money on improving your home and repairing or replacing broken fixtures.

However, these DIY videos and articles can’t help you deal with all the problems that pop up in your home. Certain issues, such as electric- and plumbing-related ones, need the expertise of a qualified electrician, handyman, or plumber in Dubai.

When to Skip the DIY Route and Call a Plumber

When you have these plumbing problems, you would do well to call a plumber immediately and avoid trying to fix them yourself:

1. Recurring blocked drains.

Pouring a mixture of vinegar and baking soda or other store-bought drain cleaners usually works when you need to unclog a blocked drain.

However, if your drain still keeps getting blocked even if you do this regularly, avoid the temptation of learning how to use a drain snake to clean it. Instead, call a qualified plumber immediately.

Using a drain snake if you are not an expert can cause you to damage your pipes, even if you spend hours poring over tutorial videos and articles.

Professional plumbers have the right tools and equipment and are experts in using them, which means they are unlikely to damage your pipes. Moreover, they have a broad knowledge and understanding of plumbing systems that they can take apart to identify the source of the blockage.

With their training and experience, your plumber can put your plumbing system back correctly and quickly after they deal with the cause of the recurring clog. You’ll then have a faster draining sink that won’t give you headaches.

2. Water heater problems.

Your water heater is one of the most complicated appliances you have in your home. Whether you have an electric or gas type, it is always safer to have a plumber check and repair it when you are experiencing problems with it.

Certain water heater issues, such as leaks, discoloured water, and strange noises, usually require calling a qualified plumber. This is because a professional often needs to open the appliance and check the pipes and connections to find the root of the problem before making the necessary repairs.

Calling a seasoned plumber is also a must if the water from your heater is always not hot enough. A professional has to check the appliance’s internal heating elements and other parts for damage.

Additionally, they will assess whether your heater has the right specifications to do its job.

Whether your water heater needs to be repaired or replaced, it is best and safer to let a professional plumber handle it.

3. Low water pressure.

It’s hard not to get annoyed when trickling water comes out from all the faucets in your home.

This problem can be caused by an issue with your area’s water supply or a water main break.

A closed metre or shut-off valve and plumbing system blockage usually result in low water pressure in your home as well.

Determining the exact cause of this problem and fixing it requires training and using the right tools and equipment. It’s not something you can do with guesswork and trial and error techniques.

When you want your low water pressure problem fixed immediately, call a professional plumber.

4. Water leaks.

If you see a leaking faucet or pipe inside or outside your home, you might be tempted to follow a few tricks you learned from videos or articles to fix it.

Although these techniques may work, they are often only temporary fixes. The leaks often reappear after a time, which can cause more complex and expensive water damage to your home.

Because of this, you need a long-term fix to avoid more inconveniences and wasting time and money.

A provider of plumbing and handyman services offers better, long-standing solutions. Whether it’s repairing or replacing the leaking faucet or pipe, you can expect your fixtures to work again and last longer.

5. Broken pipes.

When you have a broken pipe, the first thing you should do is to turn off the water main. Next, call a professional plumber.

Avoid trying to do any type of DIY fix. It can lead to more or bigger damage to your plumbing system and cause water to get everywhere in your home.

And this can cause your furniture and personal belongings to get damaged, too.

Plumbers have the necessary tools, equipment, and skills to fix any broken pipe quickly and prevent any possible flooding and damage to your home.

Moreover, they have the experience and expertise to determine the cause of this plumbing problem and address it to ensure it won’t happen again.

There’s nothing wrong with doing some DIY work and repairs around your home, especially if you want something done quickly and save money.

However, you would do well to avoid taking this route if you have plumbing issues in your home. Let a plumber handle these problems to avoid making them worse and experiencing more headaches.

