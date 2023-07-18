500 Global and Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) to Power Third Cohort of Startups to Aim for Next Level Growth

20 local and international tech startups to present their businesses to a curated global audience

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 18 July 2023 – Global multi-stage venture capital firm 500 Global is set to kick off the 500 Global Taiwan Startup Program with TTA 2023 in partnership with Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA). The program will welcome 20 local and international startups to a week-long in-person bootcamp in Taipei, designed to grow tech startups through hands-on workshops and mentoring sessions led by 500 Global’s world-class mentors.

The program represents 500 Global’s commitment to providing continued support to startups and those looking to tap into the Taiwanese market. The startups selected for the program have developed prototypes with early traction and will participate in rigorous training and curated mentorship over the course of a one-week immersive bootcamp in Taipei. Post-bootcamp, there is an opportunity for startups to be selected to receive 12-week tailored support from 500 Global.

“We’re impressed by the talent of this year’s cohort. From our observation, Taiwan has such a vibrant startup ecosystem with a wealth of talented entrepreneurs. This year’s group of startups have already shown exciting potential. We’re honored to help them grow and make impact in their fields,” said Tony Wang, Managing Partner at 500 Global.

The program will host 15 Taiwanese and 5 international startups, selected from over 170 applications from regions including Hong Kong, South Korea, Southeast Asia, North America, Africa, Europe. In addition to the program, founders, key industry stakeholders, ecosystem partners, and corporate executives as well as the press are welcome to join the 500 Global in Taiwan: Go Global Showcase on Friday, July 28 at Taiwan Tech Arena in Taipei. The event aims to foster meaningful connections, highlight groundbreaking ideas, and explore the immense potential of Taiwan’s startup ecosystem. It will also include discussions on global fundraising strategies, M&A challenges and learnings, and growing businesses from early-stage to exit from serial founders and CXOs.

This cohort of startups include:

AIoT

iCHASE: YOUR AI POULTRY HEALTH KEEPER.

PurismEV: PurismEV develops AI powertrain systems to empower future EV.

SeeWhat Technology: Key to Smart Aquaculture Integration: AI Technology Revealing the Underwater World with Clarity and Precision!

Wegrow: We build an AI-powered Greenhouse Platform to grow organic fruits.

Consumer

BintanGO: Creator Powered Marketing & 24/7 Live Commerce.

PopChill: PopChill is a fashion luxury marketplace powered by authentication in the middle.

Sorra: Sorra is a “Tinder for Beauty Products”. We match every piece of skin to the most suitable products with AI and facial tracking. Sorra helps thousands of beauty brands to target segmented customers with a lower cost.

Digital Health

aiFree Interactive Technology: aiFree, your Intelligent Health Partner.

Surglasses: Taiwan Main Orthopaedic Biotechnology (Surglasses) is an innovative medical company that develops and markets a range of innovative products for use in medical education and surgical navigation solutions.

Fintech

Authme: Trusted identity made easy.

Autopass: Autopass makes your vehicle a new payment method just like Amazon Go.

MACROMICRO: MacroMicro, the first macroeconomic investment information platform in Asia.

Oen Tech: Integrated one-stop solution for your organization’s digital needs.

SaaS

KaChick: An AI-driven SaaS platform, revolutionizes Southeast Asia’s photography industry by streamlining collaboration, boosting productivity, and unlocking revenue opportunities for 15,000+ professionals.

Ocard: Ocard is a one-stop CRM and marketing SaaS solution designed specifically for offline businesses, integrating with IM such as LINE, WhatsApp, etc.

Portaly: Mobile website builder enhanced by AI.

Preciser: Streamline sports data with powerful software and APIs.

Web3

Growing3: Growing3 is a Growth Hacking Ninja for web3 projects to acquire and retain quality users with on/off-chain data analytics, focusing on marketing, growth, analytics and marTech for projects such as Web3 Game, DApp, and NFT.

RE:DREAMER Lab: The Future of Asset Tokenization: Redeem Protocol’s Decentralized Network for RWA NFTokenization.

Term Structure: Term Structure is dedicated to building a DeFi infrastructure, pioneering a market-driven ‘term structure’ of interest rates, which serves as a cornerstone for diverse financial products and offers versatile hedging tools for DeFi enthusiasts and traditional finance institutions.

Interested parties can request an invitation to witness the future of tech innovation by registering here.

About 500 Global

500 Global is a multi-stage venture capital firm with $2.5B in assets under management that invests in founders building fast-growing technology companies. We focus on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can unlock long-term value and drive economic growth. We work closely with key stakeholders and advise governments on how best to support entrepreneurial ecosystems so startups can thrive. 500 Global has backed over 5,000 founders representing more than 2,800 companies operating in 80+ countries. We have invested in 45+ companies valued at over $1 billion and 150+ companies valued at over $100 million (including private, public, and exited companies). Our 190+ team members are located in over 25 countries and bring experience as entrepreneurs, investors, and operators from some of the world’s leading technology companies.

About Taiwan Tech Arena

TTA, or Taiwan Tech Arena, is a program designed to create a deep tech startup ecosystem by bringing together academic/R&D talents, startups, accelerators, corporations, and investors in one location. The program is based in Taipei Arena, which boasts a co-working and event space of over 3,000 square meters specifically designed for tech innovation. TTA’s goal is to cultivate entrepreneurship in deep technology, foster the commercialization of innovation, and build a thriving cross-border startup community.