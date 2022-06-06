$5b investments in DP World assets

Arabian Post Staff’

DP World and CDPQ, a global investment group, announced an investment of US$5 billion (CA$6.3 billion) in three of DP World’s flagship UAE assets.

CDPQ will invest US$2.5 billion in the Jebel Ali Port, the Jebel Ali Free Zone and the National Industries Park through a new joint venture in which it will hold a stake of approximately 22%, with the remainder of the transaction being financed by debt. Other long-term investors will have the opportunity to acquire an additional stake of up to US$3 billion. The transaction implies a total enterprise value of approximately US$23 billion for the three assets.

The Jebel Ali Port, Free Zone and National Industries Park together comprise a best-in-class group of infrastructure with a solid long-term track record of growth. Combined, they form a world-class integrated ecosystem for the supply and logistics chains of over 8,700 companies from around the world, serving more than 3.5 billion people globally. The three assets generated pro-forma 2021 revenue of US$1.9 billion.

The three assets will remain fully consolidated businesses within the DP World Group, and day-to-day operations, customers, service providers and employees will not be affected.

