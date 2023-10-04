logo
Investment Insights
7 Essential Questions (and Answers) when seeking a financial adviser

nigel logoSelecting a financial adviser is a crucial decision that can significantly impact your investments and, therefore, your financial future.
Before entrusting someone with your financial well-being, it’s essential to ask the right questions and get satisfactory answers.
Here are seven critical questions to ask a potential financial adviser before making a commitment:
1. What are your qualifications and credentials?
Start by inquiring about the adviser’s qualifications and credentials. Understanding their educational background and professional designations helps assess their expertise.
Answer: The adviser should provide clear information about their qualifications, including certifications, licenses, and any ongoing professional development.
2. How do you charge for your services?
Understanding the adviser’s fee structure is crucial. Some advisers charge a flat fee, while others work on a commission basis. Some offer a fee-only model where they charge a percentage of assets under management. Clarify how they charge and whether there are additional fees for specific services.
Answer: The adviser should provide a transparent breakdown of their fees and any potential conflicts of interest associated with their compensation structure.
3. What is your investment philosophy?
An adviser’s investment philosophy can significantly impact your portfolio. Ask about their approach to risk management, asset allocation, and investment strategy. Ensure their philosophy aligns with your financial goals and risk tolerance.
Answer: The adviser should explain their investment philosophy and how it guides their recommendations. They should also tailor their approach to your individual circumstances.
4. What services do you provide?
Financial advisers offer a range of services, from retirement planning to estate planning. Be clear about your specific needs and ask whether the adviser offers the services that align with your goals.
Answer: The adviser should provide a comprehensive list of services they offer, including financial planning, investment management, tax planning, and more.
5. How do you stay updated with market trends and financial news?
Staying informed about market trends and financial news is vital for effective financial advising. Inquire about the adviser’s methods for staying current with industry developments and how they apply this knowledge to their clients’ benefit.
Answer: The adviser should demonstrate a commitment to ongoing education and awareness of market trends, potentially through memberships, conferences, or publications.
6. Can you provide references or client testimonials?
Request references or client testimonials to gain insight into the adviser’s track record and client satisfaction. Talking to current or former clients can help you assess their performance and professionalism.
Answer: The adviser should willingly provide references or direct you to client testimonials. A reluctance to do so may be a red flag.
7. How will you tailor my financial plan?
Everyone’s financial situation is unique, and a one-size-fits-all approach rarely works. Ask how the adviser plans to customise their recommendations to suit your specific needs, goals, and circumstances.
Answer: The adviser should outline their process for assessing your financial situation, goals, and risk tolerance and explain how they will tailor their recommendations accordingly.
Choosing a financial adviser is a significant decision that requires careful consideration. By asking these seven essential questions and carefully evaluating the responses, you can make an informed choice and select an adviser who aligns with your financial goals and values.
Nigel Green is deVere CEO and Founder

