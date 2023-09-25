logo
Gulf Capital exits Metito investment

Metito

Arabian Post Staff

Gulf Capital announced it has exited from its investment in Metito Holdings Ltd. after a  17-year partnership by leading the consortium that sold a majority stake in Metito to Alpha Dhabi Holding , one of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) fastest-growing investment holding companies.

Gulf Capital said it has been instrumental in Metito’s substantial growth, enabling and financing the company’s expansion into over 50 countries, the establishment of 20 offices globally, and the hiring of a committed workforce of 4,500 employees.

Alpha Dhabi Holding is acquiring a majority stake in Metito, heralding its significant entry into the strategic water and wastewater sector. Alpha Dhabi Holding, with its diversified portfolio, pledges a deep commitment to the MENA region’s water and wastewater imperatives by aligning with industry powerhouses like Metito. This move coincides with the UAE’s hosting of COP28, emphasising the UAE’s dedication to sustainable advancement, access to clean water, and transformative progress for a climate-safe world.

Gulf Capital has been an early investor in clean water and sustainability since 2006 and has assembled a dedicated team focused on sustainable investments. Gulf Capital is also supporting COP28, the global climate change conference which is organised under the presidency of the UAE from November 30th to December 12th. The Firm is a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), which was launched by King Charles III and which provides a roadmap for businesses to move towards a sustainable future by 2030. Gulf Capital is actively focused on sustainable investments, and no investment illustrates the growth and return potential of this sector more than its early investment in Metito.

 

