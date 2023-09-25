logo
Just in:
IT solutions company EBS rebrands and offers Cyber Incident Response Solution to help SMBs defend against cyber threats // NSW IT Support Release The Current 2023 Managed IT Support Trends In Australia // Cong drive to ‘expose’ Govt on women’s quota // Local Agency Eyes Up National Growth: A1 SEO Announces UK Scaling Up Plan After Achieving Significant Success In Scotland // Gulf Capital exits Metito investment // Young Arab Media Leaders Programme addresses environmental journalism, climate change, sustainability // Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment unveils 136 new villas for citizens in Al Warqaa Fourth // ‘Buy when there is blood on the street’ // Is Rahul Gandhi Finally Emerging As INDIA Candidate To Take On Narendra Modi? // Don’t Wait for the Heat: Spring Promo Announced as Prime Holiday Homes at Bachcare Are Booking Out for Summer // India-Canada Political And Diplomatic Ties Facing Serious Threat // HKU Engineering researchers develop a soft colour-changing system that may lead to revolutionary optical devices // Ignite SEO: Founder Adam Collins Introduces the Second Evolution of the SEO Success Framework, Now Outcome-Oriented and AI-Integrated // Canada minister says ties with India ‘important’ // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 25 Sep 2023 // Russian foreign minister says US at war with Russia // Cauvery protests intensify in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka // Knoxville Realtors Support Young Williams Animal Clinic in Heartwarming Partnership // PM Narendra Modi May Prepone Lok Sabha Elections To February 2024 // “2023 China Perfume Industry White Paper” released //
HomeChannelsFeaturedDnata wins Hainan Airlines job at Milan airport
Featured
0 likes

Dnata wins Hainan Airlines job at Milan airport

1920 airporthandlingajointventureofdnatasecurescontractwithhainanairlinesinmilan[1]

Arabian Post Staff

Airport Handling, a joint venture of leading global air and travel services provider dnata, has been awarded a multi-year contract by Hainan Airlines to manage its ground handling operations at Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP).

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement will see Airport Handling provide a range of passenger, ramp and baggage services to the airline which will operate three weekly flights between Milan and Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport (SZX) in China, using a Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Airport Handling is the leading air services provider at both Milan airports, Malpensa (MXP) and Linate (LIN). A trusted partner of over 60 airlines, the company’s dedicated teams handle more than 25 million passengers and 96.000 flights annually. The majority stakeholder of Airport Handling is dnata, a global player in the combined air services industry, that serves more than 300 airlines at over 120 airports in 16 countries.

dnata is a leading global air and travel services provider. Established in 1959, the company offers quality and safe ground handling, cargo, travel, catering and retail services in over 30 countries across six continents. In the financial year 2022-23, dnata’s customer-oriented teams handled over 710,000 aircraft turns, moved over 2.7 million tonnes of cargo, uplifted 111.4 million meals, and recorded a total transaction value (TTV) of travel services of US$ 1.9 billion.

Also published on Medium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Featured
Newswire by MagicPR
Newswire by MagicPR
Newswire by MagicPR
India Politics
India Politics
Just in:
Russian foreign minister says US at war with Russia // India-Canada Political And Diplomatic Ties Facing Serious Threat // Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment unveils 136 new villas for citizens in Al Warqaa Fourth // Squeezing Investors With Regulation is Not the Answer to Australia’s Rental Crisis // ‘Buy when there is blood on the street’ // NSW IT Support Release The Current 2023 Managed IT Support Trends In Australia // Dnata wins Hainan Airlines job at Milan airport // India’s first Lighthouse Festival opens in Goa // PM Narendra Modi May Prepone Lok Sabha Elections To February 2024 // Backbase enters into strategic partnership with FrankieOne to provide financial institutions in Australia and New Zealand with safer and simpler digital onboarding // Young Arab Media Leaders Programme addresses environmental journalism, climate change, sustainability // Local Agency Eyes Up National Growth: A1 SEO Announces UK Scaling Up Plan After Achieving Significant Success In Scotland // Knoxville Realtors Support Young Williams Animal Clinic in Heartwarming Partnership // Cong drive to ‘expose’ Govt on women’s quota // Ignite SEO: Founder Adam Collins Introduces the Second Evolution of the SEO Success Framework, Now Outcome-Oriented and AI-Integrated // Mamata suffers knee injury; rest for 10 days // HKU Engineering researchers develop a soft colour-changing system that may lead to revolutionary optical devices // IT solutions company EBS rebrands and offers Cyber Incident Response Solution to help SMBs defend against cyber threats // Gulf Capital exits Metito investment // Is Rahul Gandhi Finally Emerging As INDIA Candidate To Take On Narendra Modi? //