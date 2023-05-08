9 to 5 by Harley Schwadron for Mon, 08 May 2023

Met my neighbors dog today, They live to the east of me someplace, they came with a 4 wheel buggy to get it. Cool dog. Seems everybody is stand offish here. I waved, they waved and cool dog left. I guess that’s why I love it here. No close neighbors
