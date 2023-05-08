Give the mothers in your life the gift of peace of mind with Arlo

Award-winning home security solutions to ease her worry

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 May 2023 – They say peace of mind a priceless gift. This Mothers’ Day, what better way to show your appreciation to the mothers in your life than smart home monitoring solutions for a reassuring sense of security at all times? With Arlo’s industry-leading range of advanced smart home security devices – from cameras to video doorbells – you will be able to find just the perfect Mothers’ Day gift for any lifestyle and needs!

Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera

For a busy mum who’s always out and about, knowing her home and family are safe at all times can be a huge relief. The Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera is thus the perfect gift – connecting directly to Wi-Fi to record 1080p HD video with a 130-degree diagonal field-of-view to monitor any room in the house. Mothers with babies or young children can also rest easy at night knowing that the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera captures video with Night Vision that turns on automatically once it’s dark. The capable camera also comes with motion and audio detection that sends alerts directly to your phone, and full-duplex audio that allows for easy communication. If privacy is a concern, the privacy shield on the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera can be easily activated to cover the camera lens whenever you want.

Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera: SGD129 (RP: SGD149)

Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera

For monitoring both indoor and outdoor settings, nothing beats the versatility of the Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera.. It features advanced technologies such as 2K HDR video quality, an integrated spotlight with colour night vision and a 160-degree field of view to deliver superior video quality day or night, as well as two-way audio for crystal-clear communication. With its advanced outdoor surveillance features and built-in smart siren, the Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera is also particularly useful to monitor suspicious activities around the property and easily ward off any unwanted visitors. You can conveniently connect the Pro 4 directly to Wi-Fi to enable a hassle-free set-up as a standalone security solution or a complimentary camera to an existing Arlo ecosystem.

Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera: SGD 289 (RP: SGD329)

Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell

With the proliferation of online shopping and food delivery services nowadays, having strangers knock on your door to deliver packages and food is not something out of the norm. However, letting your guard down and opening the door for strangers still come with major security risks. The Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell can help minimise these risks by allowing you to see who is at the door with full visibility and communicate with them – with features including HD video with HDR, wide 180° viewing angle, superior video coverage with 1:1 view, direct-to-mobile video calls and clear, two-way audio. To top it off, you can set this up quickly and conveniently to any access point to your home with no wiring required and direct connection to the Wi-Fi.

Arlo Essential Video Doorbell: SGD259 (RP: SGD279)

For more information on Arlo products and accessories, please visit https://kaira.arlostore.sg/.

Hashtag: #Arlo #MothersDay

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo’s deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cuttingedge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4G LTEenabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn’t monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.