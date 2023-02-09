WINDOWS PASSWORD
WINDOWS: Please enter your new password.
USER: potato
WINDOWS: Sorry, the password must be more than 8 characters.
USER: boiled potato
WINDOWS: Sorry, the password must contain 1 numerical character.
USER: 1 boiled potato
WINDOWS: Sorry, the password cannot have blank spaces.
USER: 20boiledpotatoes
WINDOWS: Sorry, the password must contain at least one uppercase character.
USER: 20BOILEDpotatoes
WINDOWS: Sorry, the password cannot use more than one uppercase character consecutively.
USER: 20BoIlEdPotatoesYouIdiotGiveMeAccessNow!
WINDOWS: Sorry, the password cannot contain punctuation.
USER: IWillHuntYouDown20BoIlEdPotatoesYouIdiotGiveMeAccessNow
WINDOWS: SORRY, THAT PASSWORD IS ALREADY IN USE
