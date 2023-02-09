WINDOWS PASSWORD

WINDOWS: Please enter your new password.

USER: potato

WINDOWS: Sorry, the password must be more than 8 characters.

USER: boiled potato

WINDOWS: Sorry, the password must contain 1 numerical character.

USER: 1 boiled potato

WINDOWS: Sorry, the password cannot have blank spaces.

USER: 20boiledpotatoes

WINDOWS: Sorry, the password must contain at least one uppercase character.

USER: 20BOILEDpotatoes

WINDOWS: Sorry, the password cannot use more than one uppercase character consecutively.

USER: 20BoIlEdPotatoesYouIdiotGiveMeAccessNow!

WINDOWS: Sorry, the password cannot contain punctuation.

USER: IWillHuntYouDown20BoIlEdPotatoesYouIdiotGiveMeAccessNow

WINDOWS: SORRY, THAT PASSWORD IS ALREADY IN USE

