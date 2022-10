– Talk about big cheques: –

An office worker opened his pay envelope to find his cheque was short $100. He called the accounting department to voice his complaint.

“You’re right, we made a mistake,” said the clerk, “but last week we overpaid you $100 and we didn’t hear you complaining then.”

“Look,” said the man, “I can overlook one mistake. But come on eh, two weeks in a row ?!?”

