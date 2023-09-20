A Step Towards a Greener Hong Kong: TÜV Rheinland Launches First-ever Hydrogen Safety Training Courses in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 20 September 2023 – TÜV Rheinland, a leading global provider of technical, safety, and certification services, today announced the launch of its first-ever Hydrogen Safety Training Courses to support the burgeoning Hydrogen Industry in Hong Kong.

The Chief Executive announced in his 2022 Policy Address to commence trials on Hydrogen Fuel Cell double-deck buses and heavy vehicles in 2023 and formulate the long-term strategies for the application of hydrogen energy in road transport by 2025. The Inter-departmental Working Group on Using Hydrogen as Fuel, led by the Environment and Ecology Bureau (EEB), has approved six trial projects on hydrogen fuel technology in Hong Kong involving transport and energy sectors , in preparation for the technology’s local application and the development of supporting facilities.

The Hydrogen Safety Training Courses directly responds to this shift towards renewable energy sources and will address the knowledge and skill gap prevalent in the industry. The training courses on hydrogen design, application and carrier safety will encompass a broad curriculum, including general hydrogen safety, risk assessment, design safety, and operational safety. Participants will gain valuable insights into the nuances of working with hydrogen-based technologies and learn best practices for ensuring safety at all levels of operation.

The Hydrogen Safety Training Courses have been duly approved under the Reindustrialisation and Technology Training Programme (RTTP). The RTTP offers a 2:1 matching subsidy to local companies to train their staff in advanced technologies. These courses will provide crucial training and education to engineers, technicians, and professionals who are set to drive the hydrogen energy revolution in Hong Kong.

“With our extensive experience and expertise in technical and safety training, we are thrilled to bring this industry-first initiative to Hong Kong,” said Mr. Rory Meng, Leader of Hydrogen Competence Centerof TÜV Rheinland, Greater China. “As a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification services, we believe it’s our responsibility to promote the safe, effective and innovative use of hydrogen energy.” With its rich experience in international projects in the field of hydrogen energy, TÜV Rheinland offers one-stop professional technical services from hydrogen production to application, covering water electrolysis hydrogen, storage facilities, transportation, filling station, fuel cell vehicles, etc.

The Hong Kong government’s commitment to a green and sustainable future through policies promoting the hydrogen economy aligns perfectly with TÜV Rheinland’s mission. As TÜV Rheinland pioneers this crucial training in Hong Kong, we continue our longstanding commitment to safety and innovation, driving growth, and aiding in the swift and safe adoption of new technologies. Through these courses, TÜV Rheinland aims to support the hydrogen industry in Hong Kong, bringing about a safer, greener, and more sustainable future.

For more information on TÜV Rheinland’s Hydrogen Safety Training Courses, please visit https://event.gc.tuv.com/index.php?r=site%2Fview&id=2900&language=en-US

