logo
Just in:
Plans for next-gen Xbox revealed in leaked Microsoft court documents // RUINSMAGUS: COMPLETE from Mastiff and CharacterBank Is Now Available For The PlayStation®VR2 // BJP claims missing ‘Socialist, Secular’ terms as per original // Annual cost for reaching the SDGs exceeds $5 trillion: UNCTAD // 103 Chinese planes fly towards Taiwan // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 20 Sep 2023 // Uplink Studios Named a 2023 Esports & Gaming Tempest Awards Finalist // Xbox Chief Addressed Leaks: Says Gaming Giant Will Share ‘Real Plans’ Later // Appier elevates Hotel Monterey’s personalized ‘Omotenashi’ hospitality with AI // True Gamers holds mentoring event in Dubai // Noura Al Kaabi receives copy of credentials of Qatar Ambassador to UAE // Huawei Seeds for the Future 2023 event concludes // Pause Consumption Lounge to Host “Highs for Humanity: A Compassionate Community Gathering” on Nov. 4 // Islamic Coin launches public sale // Meetings attended by the UAE’s delegation during the first day of high-level week on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly // UAE’s return to international bond market attracts global investors // BJP, Cong credit war over Women’s Reservation Bill // UAE expresses solidarity with Greece, offers condolences over rescue team victims in Libya // De Beers Research Insights Highlight Opportunities for Long-Term Diamond Jewellery Demand Growth In China // Major Automotive Themed Event in Town International MotorXpo (IMXpo) 2023 Returning in December //
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachA Step Towards a Greener Hong Kong: TÜV Rheinland Launches First-ever Hydrogen Safety Training Courses in Hong Kong
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes

A Step Towards a Greener Hong Kong: TÜV Rheinland Launches First-ever Hydrogen Safety Training Courses in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 20 September 2023 – TÜV Rheinland, a leading global provider of technical, safety, and certification services, today announced the launch of its first-ever Hydrogen Safety Training Courses to support the burgeoning Hydrogen Industry in Hong Kong.

The Chief Executive announced in his 2022 Policy Address to commence trials on Hydrogen Fuel Cell double-deck buses and heavy vehicles in 2023 and formulate the long-term strategies for the application of hydrogen energy in road transport by 2025. The Inter-departmental Working Group on Using Hydrogen as Fuel, led by the Environment and Ecology Bureau (EEB), has approved six trial projects on hydrogen fuel technology in Hong Kong involving transport and energy sectors , in preparation for the technology’s local application and the development of supporting facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hydrogen Safety Training Courses directly responds to this shift towards renewable energy sources and will address the knowledge and skill gap prevalent in the industry. The training courses on hydrogen design, application and carrier safety will encompass a broad curriculum, including general hydrogen safety, risk assessment, design safety, and operational safety. Participants will gain valuable insights into the nuances of working with hydrogen-based technologies and learn best practices for ensuring safety at all levels of operation.

The Hydrogen Safety Training Courses have been duly approved under the Reindustrialisation and Technology Training Programme (RTTP). The RTTP offers a 2:1 matching subsidy to local companies to train their staff in advanced technologies. These courses will provide crucial training and education to engineers, technicians, and professionals who are set to drive the hydrogen energy revolution in Hong Kong.

“With our extensive experience and expertise in technical and safety training, we are thrilled to bring this industry-first initiative to Hong Kong,” said Mr. Rory Meng, Leader of Hydrogen Competence Centerof TÜV Rheinland, Greater China. “As a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification services, we believe it’s our responsibility to promote the safe, effective and innovative use of hydrogen energy.” With its rich experience in international projects in the field of hydrogen energy, TÜV Rheinland offers one-stop professional technical services from hydrogen production to application, covering water electrolysis hydrogen, storage facilities, transportation, filling station, fuel cell vehicles, etc.

The Hong Kong government’s commitment to a green and sustainable future through policies promoting the hydrogen economy aligns perfectly with TÜV Rheinland’s mission. As TÜV Rheinland pioneers this crucial training in Hong Kong, we continue our longstanding commitment to safety and innovation, driving growth, and aiding in the swift and safe adoption of new technologies. Through these courses, TÜV Rheinland aims to support the hydrogen industry in Hong Kong, bringing about a safer, greener, and more sustainable future.

For more information on TÜV Rheinland’s Hydrogen Safety Training Courses, please visit https://event.gc.tuv.com/index.php?r=site%2Fview&id=2900&language=en-US

Hashtag: #TÜVRheinland

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

News Releases
India Politics
Gaming
Peer to Peer
Investment Insights
India Politics
Just in:
Islamic Coin launches public sale // 103 Chinese planes fly towards Taiwan // Xbox Chief Addressed Leaks: Says Gaming Giant Will Share ‘Real Plans’ Later // Sonia Gandhi calls for early implementation // HP Spectre Fold Does Triple Duty as a Laptop, Tablet & Desktop Computer // UN: human rights in Russia have plummeted since Ukraine invasion // UAE’s humanitarian drive: Urgent action and response in Libya // Noura Al Kaabi receives copy of credentials of Qatar Ambassador to UAE // Meetings attended by the UAE’s delegation during the first day of high-level week on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly // Women’s bill ‘election jumla’, says Opposition // Annual cost for reaching the SDGs exceeds $5 trillion: UNCTAD // BJP, Cong credit war over Women’s Reservation Bill // PetFriendly Launches Heartworm Prevention, Transforming to a Comprehensive Pet Wellness Company // True Gamers holds mentoring event in Dubai // TWP Redefines Sydney’s Workspace Landscape With Two New Cutting-edge Centres In Q1, 2024 // Major Automotive Themed Event in Town International MotorXpo (IMXpo) 2023 Returning in December // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 20 Sep 2023 // Uplink Studios Named a 2023 Esports & Gaming Tempest Awards Finalist // UAE expresses solidarity with Greece, offers condolences over rescue team victims in Libya // De Beers Research Insights Highlight Opportunities for Long-Term Diamond Jewellery Demand Growth In China //