logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaAaditya Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal discuss politics
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Aaditya Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal discuss politics

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharastra minister Aaditya Thackeray met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday and discussed current political developments.

Kejriwal posted pictures of his meeting with Thackeray on Twitter.

“I got an opportunity to host Aaditya Thackeray at my residence today. I held a detailed conversation with him on the current political developments”, the AAP national convenor tweeted

With inputs from News18

The post Aaditya Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal discuss politics first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release