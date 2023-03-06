AAP claims Sisodia pressured to admit false charges

Arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is being mentally harassed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in custody and pressurised to sign papers containing false charges in the excise policy case, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said on Sunday.

In a press conference, Singh said Sisodia is being mentally harassed and being forced to sign a paper listing all allegations. “Manish Sisodia, who worked hard day and night to provide good education to 18 lakh children, whose education model is being hailed by the world… American President’s wife comes to India, she wants to see the schools built by Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal. Today, Manish Sisodia is being mentally harassed in CBI custody. They tell him that all allegations are provided in writing. You sign it,” he said.

Citing the chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI, he said Sisodia was not named as an accused in the corruption case. “Narendra Modi scolded officials into making fake matters, fake allegations, doing mental torture and ordered them to make sure to get him convicted. After that, without truth, base or proof, Manish Sisodia was arrested.”

The Aam Aadmi Party has maintained that the case against Sisodia is false and accused the Modi government of misusing central agencies to harass members of other parties.

Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody was extended till March 6 by a special CBI court on Saturday on the expiry of his five-day remand. The CBI had told the court that it required more time to question Sisodia as “certain missing files” containing legal opinions on the expert committee recommendations on the excise policy are yet to be traced and called him “non-cooperative” during questioning.

Sisodia’s lawyer, Senior Advocate Dayan Krishan, had argued against CBI’s plea stating the agency’s inefficiency in completing the probe cannot be grounds for remand, and he cannot be asked to incriminate himself. Krishnan had also said, “Manish Sisodia’s wife’s health is very poor, and she is technically in the vegetative stage.”

With inputs from News18