AAP firm on ‘Op Lotus’ claim, BJP rejects ‘political stunt’

The showdown over Delhi’s Excise Policy continues in the national capital with both the BJP and the ruling AAP fighting it out. Both parties have traded several allegations with the latest one coming from the AAP who alleged poaching attempts by the BJP. A total of 53 AAP MLAs out of 62 attended a meeting convened by party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has maintained that the AAP’s “poaching” claim is just a “public stunt” by the Kejriwal-led party. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the AAP is trying to divert people’s attention and questioned Kejriwal’s “silence” over the Delhi excise policy.

The CBI is currently probing alleged irregularities in implementation of Kejriwal government’s new excise police and has named Sisodia who holds Excise portfolio, among 14 others as accused in its FIR. The agency had camped at the Deputy CM’s residence last Saturday for over 14 hours and said it recovered several documents and key evidences from his residence.

With inputs from News18