AAP gets ‘national party’ status; NCP, Trinamool, CPI lose tag

In a big boost to its national ambitions, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday was officially recognized as the “national party” by the Election Commission.

The Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress and CPI lost the “national party” tag. Meanwhile, sources said that the TMC is exploring legal options to challenge the EC’s decision.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) got recognition as a state party in Nagaland, Tipra Motha Party in Tripura and Voice of the People Party in Meghalaya. On the other hand, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been derecognised as a state party in Andhra Pradesh.

The Election Commission of India withdrew the “state party” status of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh and Revolutionary Socialist Party in West Bengal.

Arvind Kejriwal-led party has already been recognized as a state party in Delhi, Punjab, Goa and Gujarat, fulfilling one of the eligibility conditions to become the national party.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal hailed the feat as nothing less than a miracle. “National party in such a short time? This is nothing less than a miracle. many congratulations to all. Crores of people of the country have taken us here. People expect a lot from us. Today people have given us this huge responsibility. Lord, bless us to fulfill this responsibility well,” he tweeted.

इतने कम समय में राष्ट्रीय पार्टी? ये किसी चमत्कार से कम नहीं। सबको बहुत बहुत बधाईदेश के करोड़ों लोगों ने हमें यहाँ तक पहुँचाया। लोगों को हमसे बहुत उम्मीद है। आज लोगों ने हमें ये बहुत बड़ी ज़िम्मेदारी दी है हे प्रभु, हमें आशीर्वाद दो कि हम ये ज़िम्मेदारी अच्छे से पूरी करें — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 10, 2023

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha congratulated party workers on the feat.

“In just 10 years Arvind Kejriwal ji’s party has done what it took decades for big parties to do. Salute to every Aam Aadmi Party worker who shed blood, sweat, faced lathis, tear gas and water cannons for this party. Congratulations everyone for this new beginning,” he tweeted.

In the Gujarat assembly elections last year, the AAP won five seats and its candidates got 12.92% votes, becoming the state party.

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari thanked the Election Commission for derecognising the TMC as a national party. He also asked the TMC when it is removing ‘All India’ from its name. TMC’s official name is All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

After the TMC lost national party status, West Bengal BJP chief Dr. Sukanta Majumdar said Mamata Banerjee’s government’s fall is also certain as people of the state will not tolerate this government for long.