logo
HomeIndia PoliticsAAP leader moves SC against HC order in arrest
India Politics
0 likes

AAP leader moves SC against HC order in arrest

lfjtvfps sanjay singh 625x300 14 October 23

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Friday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped excise policy of the city government. The high court had on October 20 refused to interfere with Singh’s arrest in the case, saying it could not impute political motive to a premier investigating agency in the absence of material on record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singh has approached the apex court challenging the high court order through a petition filed by advocates Vivek Jain and Rajat Bhardwaj. The high court had dismissed the AAP parliamentarian’s petition challenging his arrest and remand in ED custody and said the reputation of premier investigating agency has a direct relation to the reputation of the country being a fair entity.

“This court will not insinuate at this stage or impute any political motive to the investigating agency in the absence of any material on record and does not consider it a prima facie case of no evidence at all,” the high court had said while pronouncing the verdict. “At a premature stage when the investigation is at a nascent stage, this court does not find any ground to interfere at all with order of remand or arrest. Dismissed,” the judge had ordered.

Singh, who was arrested by the ED on October 4, had moved the high court challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. He had claimed that his arrest was “illegal, malicious, and a classic case of perversion of power”. It was only based on the statement of an approver, he had said.

The ED’s money laundering case stems from the CBI FIR. According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and undue favours were extended to licence holders.

It was alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers, for monetary considerations. After his arrest, the trial court remanded Singh in the custody of the anti-money laundering agency and later, he was sent to judicial custody.

With inputs from News18

The post AAP leader moves SC against HC order in arrest first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Just in:
Global Leaders Agree to Full Phase-Out of Fluorescent Lighting // UAE President receives phone call from Prime Minister of India // Rainfall expected over limited areas this week: NCM // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 04 Nov 2023 // A Step-By-Step Guide to Creating an Effective Advocacy Plan Example // PEM Malaysia Wins Best Confinement Nanny Agency Award at the BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers’ Choice Awards 2023 // ED Raid Aimed To Involve Chief Minister Baghel Before Polls Is Ominous // Providing Jobs To 1.22 Lakh Bihar Youths By Cm Nitish Kumar Augurs Well Before Polls // SPC Free Zone announces exclusive package for publishers at SIBF 2023 // Cong had equal role in Babri demolition: Owaisi // How to Optimize Your Construction Website for More Leads? // Investors Lap Up 50-Year Bond; Insurers, Pension Funds Line Up To Grab A Share // Services Activity Pace At 7-Month Low In October // Pakistan Army Wants Former PM Nawaz Sharif To Contest And Win Elections // Banks Raise Unhedged Currency Risk Issue With RBI // ED claims Rs 508-cr bribe to Chhattisgarh CM from app developers // Should you trade currencies on the forex market? // Hezbollah’s Intensified Preparations Suggest Impending War With Israel // Sunrise Food Processing Sector Got Rs 50,000 Crore Worth FDI In Last 9 Years: PM // Firms Dither On Hiring As Labour Market Stagnates, Says NCAER Survey //