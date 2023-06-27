ABB Invests USD $1 Million in New Digital Solutions and Training Centre in Singapore, Reinforcing City-state’s Strategic Importance as a Regional Hub

ABB unveils pioneering new training centre in Singapore designed to demonstrate how digital technologies can transform businesses operations, offering sustainability and financial benefits, in a responsive and agile way.

The centre is part of ABB’s vision of enhancing energy resilience across Asia Pacific through upgrading and modernising electrical systems.

Through ABB’s innovative services and technology, customers will benefit from extended asset life cycles, reduced operational costs and minimised downtime. SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 June 2023 – ABB, a leading global technology company, announced that it is investing USD $1 million to open a Digital Solutions & Training Centre in Singapore, the first of its kind in Asia Pacific for ABB Electrification Service. Stuart Thompson, Global President of Electrification Service, ABB (third from the left) and Andrew Stepien, Senior Vice President of Electrification Services, Asia Region, ABB (second from the left) at the opening ceremony of the new training centre, accompanied by ABB Singapore staff

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst global challenges such as energy uncertainty, rising inflation, and aggressive sustainability targets, businesses are under pressure to evolve their business models to meet increasing electricity demands and cut carbon emissions. ABB’s new training centre will be strategically located in Singapore and aims to enhance energy resilience across Asia Pacific through training talent to implement and operate digital solutions for electrical systems.

Visitors to the centre will learn about scalable digital solutions that enable real-time energy usage monitoring for optimising energy use and meeting sustainability targets. The centre will also showcase how remote connectivity between customers’ multiple sites facilitates a major shift to predictive maintenance in servicing and mitigate risks by assessing the reliability of assets before they fail.

“Through digitalisation and new technologies, we want to empower our customers to rise to the opportunities of the energy transition, as well as thrive despite shifting regional economic dynamics,” said Stuart Thompson, Global President of Electrification Service, ABB. “At the centre, customers will be able to experience first-hand how they can leverage digital solutions to help optimise operations with insights from a single switch up to multiple sites across the globe.”

The centre will be fully operational by Q4 2023, initially providing training for 100 to 150 ABB staff members, partners, and customers per year across the region with the intention to increase to 300 participants annually.

“Attracting talent and ensuring our current domain and field service experts stay ahead of the curve when it comes to new technologies is one of the biggest challenges today. With our new training centre, we will equip participants with the necessary skills and resources. We are honoured to host this centre in Singapore, and play our part alongside the government in boosting energy resilience and transitioning to greener energy.”

“Training and digitalisation are critical in helping to future-proof our customers in the utility, infrastructure, transportation and industry sectors. Upgrading aging assets with digital solutions can rejuvenate them, boost efficiency, and extend their product lifecycles. By equipping them with the necessary digital skills, our customers will be able to monitor, optimise, and actively manage their energy usage, and most importantly, increase their competitiveness while reducing carbon emissions,” added Andrew Stepien, Senior Vice President of Electrification Services, Asia Region, ABB.

Hashtag: #ABB #ABBElectrification #Trainingcentre #Energy #Energyresilience #Technology #Digitalisation #Singapore

https://www.linkedin.com/company/abb/

https://www.facebook.com/ABB

https://www.instagram.com/abbgroup/

https://www.youtube.com/user/abb

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ABB

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energises the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

About ABB Electrification Service

ABB Electrification Service is a global leader in electrical products and solutions, operating in more than 100 countries, with over 200 manufacturing sites. Our 50,000+ employees are dedicated to transforming how people live, connect and work by delivering safe, smart and sustainable electrification solutions. We are shaping the future trends of electrification, differentiating through technological and digital innovation while delivering an outstanding experience through operational excellence for our customers across utilities, industry, buildings, infrastructure and mobility. go.abb/electrification