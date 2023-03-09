abrdn Islamic World Equity Fund marks its 10-year anniversary

Shariah-compliant fund offers diversity, sustained growth and stability to face dynamic market conditions

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 9 March 2023 – abrdn today marked the 10th anniversary of abrdn Islamic World Equity Fund. The fund is well diversified across multiple sectors and countries, providing investors with a combination of growth and stability in sectors such as IT, communications, consumer discretionary and health care.

Gerald Ambrose, CEO for abrdn Islamic Malaysia Sdn Bhd, said: “Amid increasing geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty, we believe that it is important to invest in a globally diversified portfolio which can ride market volatility and capture growth potential. With compound growth of 7.2% per annum over the past 10 years, abrdn Islamic World Equity Fund has delivered sustained growth for Malaysian investors and allowed them to achieve long-term savings goals. I am confident that our award-winning team will continue to bring value for investors through all conditions for many decades more.”

Launched in February 2013, the Malaysia-domiciled global Islamic fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investments in Shariah-compliant equities and equity-related securities. The MYR 577 million strategy[1] has dedicated resources in place including a Shariah compliance officer, plus Shariah screening and monitoring by an independent Shariah Adviser. Shariah-compliant companies typically have less debt compared with conventional firms, and companies that have less debt, particularly during downturns, can focus on their businesses with fewer concerns about their cash flows, hence are better positioned to offer steady growth for investors.

abrdn’s bottom-up stock-picking approach allows the fund to invest in high quality companies that produce less volatile earnings streams, have greater margins of safety and can better navigate an uncertain future. This is achieved by drawing on the Group’s expertise of a 120+ strong equity investment team operating across 13 markets worldwide [2], combining local insights with global perspectives. Research is fundamental to our investment process and the significant majority of our fundamental stock research is produced by our own investment professionals.

Martin Connaghan, co-manager of abrdn Islamic World Equity Fund and Investment Director of Global Equities, said: “As we continue to face a challenging backdrop globally, we seek to maintain a diversified portfolio focused on businesses best positioned to manage financial pressures through to times of greater market stability. We believe periods of market weakness represent an opportunity for the long-term investor. Therefore, we reiterate the importance of a diversified portfolio with a bottom-up investment approach focused on quality characteristics. Come rain or shine, the portfolio aims to offer sustainable growth and stability when it matters most. Market downturns are unavoidable, however we embrace a team-based approach in an effort to capture the best Shariah-compliant investment opportunities for our clients, regardless of the external environment.”

abrdn opened its Kuala Lumpur office in 2005 and has over a decade of experience in managing global, regional and domestic Shariah portfolios, reaching an AUM of USD 800 million[3] .

About abrdn

At abrdn, we enable our clients to plan, save and invest for their futures.

We structure our business into three areas – and together they reflect our focus on enabling our clients to be better investors:

Investments: We work with clients to create solutions across asset classes, regions and markets globally – combining multi-layered research and market insights with technology and diverse thinking.

We work with clients to create solutions across asset classes, regions and markets globally – combining multi-layered research and market insights with technology and diverse thinking. Adviser: We offer market-leading platform technology and tools that enable UK wealth managers and financial advisers to create more opportunity for their business and their clients.

We offer market-leading platform technology and tools that enable UK wealth managers and financial advisers to create more opportunity for their business and their clients. Personal: We help people throughout the UK plan for their financial futures – through our financial planning business and our digital investing services.

Across our investments, adviser and personal businesses we manage and administer £500 billion of assets for our clients, and abrdn plc has over 1 million shareholders. (Figures as at 31 December 2022)

abrdn.com

