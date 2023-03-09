Okta Appoints Clarence Cheah as Head of Growth Strategies, APJ

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 March 2023 – Okta, the leading independent identity provider, today announced that it has appointed IT and security industry veteran Clarence Cheah as Head of Growth Strategies for Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Cheah will oversee Okta’s strategic growth initiatives and drive regional business development and expansion.

Clarence Cheah, Head of Growth Strategies, Asia Pacific & Japan, Okta

Cheah was pivotal to the successful business launch and market expansion in Japan. He has over two decades of experience in the technology industry, leading sales and engineering teams and executing sales strategies to foster business growth. He was most recently Identity Lead, Asia Pacific and Japan for Okta and has also held senior sales leadership and consulting positions at global IT firms, including Oracle, IBM, and Novell.

Ben Goodman, Okta’s Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific, said: “Demonstrating strong business acumen and leadership skills, Cheah has been pivotal to Okta’s expansion in APJ over the years. His deep understanding of the industry, technology, and customers’ identity needs puts him in a prime position to help launch Okta on its next phase of hyper-growth.”

“In today’s fast-evolving digital environment, the need for innovative, robust, and dependable identity solutions has never been greater,” said Cheah. “I am proud to be at the forefront of Okta’s efforts to help customers turn their identity investments into a business asset that can truly deliver impact to their bottom lines.”

Hashtag: #Okta

About Okta

Okta is the World’s Identity Company. As the leading independent Identity partner, we free everyone to safely use any technology—anywhere, on any device or app. The most trusted brands trust Okta to enable secure access, authentication, and automation. With flexibility and neutrality at the core of our Okta Workforce Identity and Customer Identity Clouds, business leaders and developers can focus on innovation and accelerate digital transformation thanks to customizable solutions and more than 7,000 pre-built integrations. We’re building a world where Identity belongs to you. Learn more at okta.com.