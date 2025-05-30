logo
Abu Dhabi Sets Timeline for Major Highway Expansion

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport is on track to issue the main construction tender for the second phase of the Mid Island Parkway Project by the end of 2025. This phase encompasses approximately 11 kilometres of highway development, featuring a combination of three-lane, four-lane, and five-lane roads. The project aims to enhance connectivity between key islands—Um Yifeenah, Al-Jubail, Al-Sammaliyyah, and Sas Al-Nakhl—and mainland areas such as Khalifa City and the E10 highway.

Integral to this phase are the construction of three significant interchanges: the E20, E10, and a dumbbell interchange on Al-Sammaliyyah Island. These interchanges are designed to facilitate smoother traffic flow and reduce congestion, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s broader urban development goals under the Plan Capital Urban Evolution programme.

The Mid Island Parkway Project, spanning a total of 25 kilometres, is a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s strategic infrastructure initiatives. It is designed to bolster the city’s transportation network, improve accessibility, and support the emirate’s economic growth by connecting emerging urban centres.

Phase one of the MIPP included the construction of the Umm Yifeenah Bridge, a 3.8-kilometre overwater structure that links Al Reem Island, Umm Yifeenah Island, and Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street. This bridge, which accommodates up to 12,000 vehicles per hour, also features pedestrian and cycling paths, promoting sustainable modes of transport.

The upcoming tender for phase two reflects the DMT’s commitment to advancing Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure in line with its urban planning vision. By enhancing connectivity between islands and the mainland, the project is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and support the city’s expansion.

