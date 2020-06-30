Abu Dhabi survey shows virus outbreak strengthened family bonding

Arabian Post Staff

A ‘Life during coronavirus survey’ conducted by the Department of Community Development, Abu Dhabi, has revealed that that 87% of the participants changed their lifestyle due to the pandemic while a majority felt that the crisis contributed to strengthening family bonds.

One of the most prominent changes to lifestyle was to avoid public places, with 80% of participants considering that the crisis contributed to strengthening their family bonds and that they are spending more time with their children. Nearly all respondents reported that they are encouraging their family members and acquaintances to take the necessary measures to protect themselves from the virus.

The Department of Community Development (DCD) announced the final results of “Life during Coronavirus Survey” on Tuesday.

The survey was conducted to analyze the consequences of the virus spread to identify community’s life patterns and escalate them to decision-makers to ensure future anticipation and provision of better life quality. More than 50 thousand respondent citizens and residents in Abu Dhabi were surveyed. DCD launched the survey in early April and it took two months to analyse the responses.

The final results indicated that 52.3% and 47.7% of respondents were females and males, respectively. While 95% of the participants confirmed their knowledge of the preventive measures related to the Corona virus, and had trust in the government axis, approximately 90.5% of the respondents stated that officials took the matters seriously and effectively.

According to 89% participants, the government health institutions are fully equipped and able to deal with the pandemic, and 92% indicated that the government was quick to provide medical and non-medical staff to face the crisis. On the other hand, 94% confirmed their confidence in the ability of the authorities to deal with the current situation with 91% of the participants stating that the authorities have taken pre-emotive measures against Corona, while 89.5% confirmed that they rely on news from official sources in regard to this pandemic.

In the socials bonds axis, 99% of the participants confirmed that they believe in the necessity of cooperating with the government and all members of society to successfully face this crisis, 99% reported that facing the crisis is everyone’s responsibility, while 41% expressed their desire to volunteer in distributing medical needs and helping the elderly.

The survey contributed to development of plans and strategies appropriate to the current situation as initiatives of the social sector exceeded 60 initiatives provided by 10 government entities, namely: Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Zayed Higher Organization For People of Determination, Family Development Foundation, Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation, Zayed House for Islamic Culture, Zayed House for Family Care, and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.

Also published on Medium.