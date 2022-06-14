ADX holds London roadshow

Arabian Post Staff

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has successfully completed a London investor roadshow which saw ADX host a delegation of over 25 senior executives from 9 listed companies and the exchange.

The sizeable Abu Dhabi capital market representation reinforces the strong focus on investor relations and continuous dialogue that ADX and its listed companies continue to foster with international and institutional investors.

Over the course of the two-day event, ADX’s delegation hosted 204 investor meetings across 47 one-on-one meetings and 37 group meetings, meeting a total of 89 institutional investors including some of the world’s largest asset management firms in attendance, who collectively manage an aggregate of over $4 trillion in Assets Under Management (AUM).

This integral roadshow comes amidst a backdrop of significant and sustained activity on ADX which has seen increasingly growing demand and interest across its capital markets from international and institutional investors – including on IPOs, listings and new product launches. This stream of activity has led to ADX recently surpassing AED 2 trillion market capitalization target milestone to become the second largest exchange in the Middle East.

The ADX delegation highlighted the growing interest among institutional investors and were able to convey Abu Dhabi’s track record of growth, backed by robust market fundamentals that continue to position the emirate and its capital markets as vibrant, active, and resilient.

ADX was also able to demonstrate its ability to sustain its strong growth trajectory and the various strategic levers that are being activated as part of its strategy. These levers focus on increasing liquidity, trading activity, market capitalization, sector diversification, while also remaining focused on digital transformation, the investor journey and introducing innovative products and services as part of its ‘ADX One’ strategy.

The roadshow also enabled ADX’s listed companies to showcase their equity stories, and solid financial performance as part of this burgeoning backdrop while also outlining their recent achievements, growth drivers going forward, and investor relations focus as part of a wider drive to increase international participation and investment in ADX equity capital markets.

ADX’s recent initiatives to foster and attract international investors continue to bear fruit with institutional investors trading values (buy + sell) increasing by 83% from AED 93 billion in Q1 2021 to reach AED 170 billion in Q1 2022, while net foreign investment stood at AED 8.3 billion. Moreover, the market value of shares owned by foreign investors from AED 50 billion in Q1 2021 to AED 131 billion during Q1 2022, an increase of around 163% with the top 25 asset and fund managers in the world in terms of AUM currently invested in ADX-listed companies.

The senior ADX delegation was led by Managing Director and CEO Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri and included over 25 senior executives from the following listed companies: ADNOC Distribution, ADNOC Drilling, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Agthia, Aldar Properties, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), Emirates Telecommunication Group Company (Etisalat), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Fertiglobe.

