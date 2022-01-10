ADX to launch co-branded indexes

Arabian Post Staff

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and FTSE Russell have partnered to develop co-branded indices, supporting the exchange’s recently launched derivatives market and bringing the exchange’s stock performance measures into line with global standards.

As of 10th of January 2022, the FTSE ADX General Index is replacing the ADX General Index, and FTSE ADX sector indices will take the place of the existing sector indices, leveraging the Industry Classification Benchmark. ADX is the first exchange in the region to make FTSE Russell its index administrator. Further new indices will be co-developed under the partnership to support ADX’s vision of introducing new tradable index products on its market. The exchange launched single stock futures in the fourth quarter of 2021 following an agreement sealed in September with NASDAQ in September to deliver matching, real time clearing and settlement technology as ADX broadens its asset class offerings.

ADX’s benchmark index, the ADI, crossed the 9,000-point threshold in 2021 for the first time. The benchmark gauge rose 64% last year, making it one of the best performing exchanges in the world. At the same time, the exchange’s market capitalization more than doubled to AED 1.6 trillion with net foreign investment reaching AED 15.2 billion.

