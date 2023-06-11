logo
Just in:
Ajit Pawar says not unhappy with Praful, Sule appointments // Bybit Joins DMCC as Ecosystem Partner to Accelerate Development and Mass Adoption of Crypto and Web3 // U.S. Debt Deal Pressures Gold Down, Central Banks Turn Net Sellers // A Special journey for ‘Ronaldo of Yushu’ and his 39 friends // AED378 billion in UAE-Turkish non-oil intra-trade in 10 years // OPPO Release 2022 Sustainability Report on World Environment Day // Opposition slams Giriraj Singh’s endorsement of Godse // Karnataka BJP continues to remain a divided house // Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited Announces FY2022/23 Annual Results // Kingdee Digital Transformation and Innovation Summit 2023. Embracing the Digital Age through Data-driven Collaboration. // Shinde govt orders investigation of Pawar death threat // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 10 Jun 2023 // Priyanka to kick-start MP poll campaign with Jabalpur rally // Prince Holding Group Promotes Economic Growth and Investment Opportunities at 2nd Cambodia-UAE Business Forum // India Is Competing With Vietnam For Getting Share Of Shifting US Investment From China // UAE, Turkish presidents discuss bilateral relations, opportunities for further cooperation // Lokayukta Enquiry Against Minister Bhupendra Singh Causing Turmoil In Madhya Pradesh BJP // Türkiye-UAE strategic relations support regional development, stability: Turkish Ambassador // Trump’s Indictment By Federal Court Has Potential To Unite The Republicans // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 11 Jun 2023 //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaAjit Pawar says not unhappy with Praful, Sule appointments
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Ajit Pawar says not unhappy with Praful, Sule appointments

eknath shinde government wont fall even if ajit pawars big remark

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Saturday named his daughter Supriya Sule and senior leader Praful Patel as new working presidents of the party. However, Pawar’s decision to not give any important responsibility to nephew Ajit Pawar has left many in political circles surprised.

Pawar said that the situation in the country is such that it would have been wrong to give the responsibility of all states to only one person.

Asked why Ajit Pawar was not given any post, the NCP chief said his nephew already handles a lot of responsibilities, NDTV reported.

“The suggestion was made by him (Ajit Pawar). So, where is the question of him being happy or unhappy,” Pawar told reporters here to questions on the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition being upset about Sule’s elevation.

Pawar made the big announcement at the 25th anniversary of NCP, which was founded by him and PA Sangma in 1999.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar said he is happy with the appointments of Sule and Patel.

Ajit Pawar debunked media reports that he was unhappy after Supriya Sule and Praful Patel were made working presidents of the outfit and he was not given any role in the Sharad Pawar-led party.

Ajit Pawar said, “Some media channels ran stories that Ajit Pawar did not get any responsibility, I would like to tell them that I have the responsibility of leader of opposition in Maharashtra.” Asserting that he was active in state politics by choice, the former state deputy chief minister said, “For the past several years, Supriya is in Delhi. I am active in state politics. I have the responsibility of the state since I am the leader of the opposition.”

Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule, a Lok Sabha MP from Baramati, will also be in charge of the upcoming state elections in Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana while Praful Patel was made party in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Goa, and Rajya Sabha.

Last month, Sharad Pawar announced to step down as the NCP chief. However, he withdrew his decision after widespread protests by party workers.

Pawar formed the NCP on June 10, 1999, along with Tariq Anwar and P A Sangma after they were thrown out of Congress for raising an issue related to Sonia Gandhi, the then Congress President. The NCP lost its national party status in April after the Election Commission concluded that the party no longer satisfied the condition of state party status in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Manipur.

Ajit Pawar in a tweet congratulated both fresh incumbents and said the NCP “will make a valuable contribution to the development of the country and the state. It is believed that every worker and office bearer of NCP party will work towards this goal. Congratulations again to the newly elected officials!”

Ajit Pawar appeared visibly upset with the announcement and left the party office in New Delhi without interacting with the media, PTI reported.

With inputs from News18

The post Ajit Pawar says not unhappy with Praful, Sule appointments first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
A Special journey for ‘Ronaldo of Yushu’ and his 39 friends // Ajit Pawar says not unhappy with Praful, Sule appointments // CoinW, championing societal philanthropy, displays an overflowing love as it unites numerous industry luminaries in spearheading a material donation drive for stray animals // Cushman & Wakefield Greater China Takes Three Wins at 2023 Asia Pacific Property Awards // Opposition slams Giriraj Singh’s endorsement of Godse // UAE, Turkish presidents discuss bilateral relations, opportunities for further cooperation // Trump’s Indictment By Federal Court Has Potential To Unite The Republicans // Shatrughan Sinha says united opposition can work miracle // OPPO Release 2022 Sustainability Report on World Environment Day // Karnataka BJP continues to remain a divided house // Political Situation Turns Dicey For BJP Leadership In Maharashtra // India Is Competing With Vietnam For Getting Share Of Shifting US Investment From China // Lokayukta Enquiry Against Minister Bhupendra Singh Causing Turmoil In Madhya Pradesh BJP // Shinde govt orders investigation of Pawar death threat // AED378 billion in UAE-Turkish non-oil intra-trade in 10 years // Congress Upbeat In Madhya Pradesh And Chhattisgarh Before Assembly Polls // Saudi Crown Prince’s Bid To Piggyride Ronaldo Popularity // Bybit Joins DMCC as Ecosystem Partner to Accelerate Development and Mass Adoption of Crypto and Web3 // Türkiye-UAE strategic relations support regional development, stability: Turkish Ambassador // U.S. Debt Deal Pressures Gold Down, Central Banks Turn Net Sellers //
Ovie omo agege : a man of many parts !. At the south gate : the main entrance of the golden temple is from this gate. అశోక్ గెహ్లాట్ రైతులకు 5 5 వేల రూపాయలు ఇస్తారు.