Opposition slams Giriraj Singh’s endorsement of Godse

India
Union Minister Giriraj Singh stoked a controversy by calling Mahatma Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse a “good son of India” and said he was not an invader like Mughal rulers Babar and Aurangzeb as he was born in India.

The Opposition shot back saying if Godse is the “good son” then Veerapan, dacoits of Chambal, Vijay Mallya and Dawood Ibrahim are good sons too.

The BJP leader, who holds the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj portfolio, said those who feel happy in calling themselves children of Babar and Aurangzeb cannot be true sons of mother India.

Asked about a statement of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi related to Godse while reacting to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s comment on Aurangzeb, Singh said, “If he was the killer of Gandhi, he (Godse) was also a saput of India. He was born in India. He was not an invader like Babar and Aurangzeb.”

 

Referring to recent violence in a few cities of Maharashtra, Fadnavis said on Wednesday that suddenly Aurangzeb’s aulad (progenies) had taken birth in the state, prompting Owaisi to counter who was Godse ki aulad.

JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said the killer of father of the nation can never be a good son of the country.

“Anybody calling Nathuram Godse a good son of India, is a blot on our country. How can a killer of our ‘Father of the Nation’ be a good son of the country? And if Godse is the good son of the country then Veerapan, dacoits of Chambal, Vijay Mallya, Dawood Ibrahim too should be called so,” Kumar said.

“BJP leaders glorifying the murderer of Gandhiji reflects their ill-political culture. They lack the knowledge of history,” he added.

 

Commenting on Giriraj Singh’s remarks, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said, “Was Godse a good son according to Giriraj Singh?…RSS offered help to Britishers, how can they acknowledge Mahatma Gandhi? So this mindset is against principles of Mahatma Gandhi….”

(With inputs from PTI, IANS, ANI)

