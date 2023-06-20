logo
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachAkzoNobel launches Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx, its breakthrough innovation for exterior paints
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
19 seen
0 Comments

AkzoNobel launches Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx, its breakthrough innovation for exterior paints

The advanced paint solution utilises Weathershield’s innovative Triple Defence Technology that protects homes for up to 12 years.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 20 June 2023 – In keeping with its sustainability and customer satisfaction credentials, AkzoNobel has launched the next-generation, breakthrough solution of paints in Malaysia, the Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx.

The latest in the Weathershield paint solution series, uses Weathershield’s Triple Defence Technology, that provides long-lasting protection for homes, with up to 12-year protection assurance. This impressive assurance is of no surprise as Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx holds one of the most advanced performance credentials within the exterior paint category.

The Triple Defence Technology can withstand the harsh impact of today’s climate and extreme weather. Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx also addresses homeowners’ long drawn battle with surface cracks, thanks to the paint’s superior thickness and tough film composition, that is at the same time, stretchable in nature. Besides protecting walls from cracks, the new innovation is also water repellent, protects against algae, fungus, alkali build up and paint peel, thus keeping homes looking pristine for longer periods.

“Weathershield has always been one of AkzoNobel’s most trusted and reliable brands. It is internationally renowned, with strong heritage in superior quality products, while providing expert colour guidance, via a beautiful range of colours,” said Wasantha Heenatigala, Commercial Director SEAP at AkzoNobel Decorative Paints.

“This latest innovation is in line with AkzoNobel’s sustainability efforts around the world, where we combine science, innovation and imagination to create products that are of superior quality and delivers meaningful benefits to our customers and communities. A good example would be the durable nature of Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx, with paints that last longer and reducing the frequency of repainting”, added Wasantha.

For more information on Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx, please visit www.dulux.com.my or your nearest Dulux retailers.

*Disclaimer: Terms & Conditions apply. All claims are subject to details in the Product Data Sheet and back of the product.

Hashtag: #AkzoNobel #Dulux #WeathershieldPowerflexx

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About AkzoNobel

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities – and the environment – are increasingly relying on. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. We’re active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It’s what you’d expect from a pioneering paints company that’s committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

For more information, please visit .

Share

Comments

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
India
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Myopic Modi Eyes US Trip For ‘Peace In Ukraine’ As Manipur Burns // Okta Introduces Okta Device Access to Help Organizations Mature their Zero Trust Strategy // Technology Investment to Fast Track Global Enterprise Growth in Next 12 Months According to Expereo // Spackman Media Group Artist Son Suk-ku Stars In Upcoming Korean Theatre Production, ARMY ON A TREE // The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited Applies for the Clinical Trial of its Class 1 Innovative New Drug UBT251 Injection // Kejriwal asks voters to reject ‘those with fake degrees’ // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Tue, 20 Jun 2023 // Kerry Logistics Network Launches Global LCL Solutions // Sharjah Publishing City attracts major publishers at Seoul International Book Fair 2023 // NEXEA Partners Up with Allianz General, Exitra, and Spritzer to Empower Startups with Innovative Startup-Corporate Matching Programme // Manjhi party withdraws support to Nitish Kumar govt // BJP Leadership Wants The Estranged Allies To Be Back In NDA Before 2024 Polls // RSS concerned at Manipur violence, appeals for peace // Cong demands white paper, debate on LAC row with China // Heritage irreplaceable source of creativity in literature: Emirati, Korean writers // India’s Indigo orders 500 Airbus A320s // Patna Opposition meet to avoid tricky topics // AkzoNobel launches Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx, its breakthrough innovation for exterior paints // UAE condemns Israeli attacks on Jenin and its camp // Bengal BJP civic poll candidates complain to governor //