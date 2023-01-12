logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Alderan Resources chasing copper and gold in Utah’s best mining districts

Melbourne, Victoria – News Direct – 12 January 2023 –
Alderan Resources Ltd (ASX:AL8) managing director Scott Caithness joins Proactive’s Elisha Newell to introduce the company and outline its exploration plans in 2023. Alderan is out to discover, delineate and develop copper and gold deposits across Utah, with a special focus on its Detroit gold camp. The company has also inked an option agreement with Rio Tinto, setting it up to profile the Corbin Wickes Project in Montana for copper and molybdenum.
Arabian Post
