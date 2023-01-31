All-party meet indicates stormy Budget session

The forthcoming Budget session of Parliament will be turbulent, if an all-party meeting called by the government on Monday is any indication. While the government believes that the meeting was held in an amicable environment and an appeal was made for smooth functioning of Parliament as it is ready for any discussion, leaders from the opposition parties cited a list of issues that they want taken up.

The Adani row, BBC documentary blocking, OBC-related caste census, bill for 33 per cent women’s reservation, federalism, and unemployment featured on the opposition’s agenda.

While the Congress remained absent from the meeting, union minister for parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi said that letters were received from the party as its leaders are busy with the Bharat Jodo Yatra and some flights also got cancelled.

Joshi said that the Budget session will start with the President’s address to both Houses. Then the Budget will be presented, followed by the thanksgiving discussion on the Presidential address. The first phase of the session will go on from January 31 to February 13 and, after a break, the second session will begin on March 13 and go on till April 6.

“Today we called an all-party meeting in which 37 leaders from 27 parties participated. There have been many demands and they wanted short-duration discussions and we are ready for it. We had short-duration discussions in the winter session as well where there were two discussions and demands on grants as well. We dedicated 12 to 13 hours to discussing these with the opposition. We are giving clarifications. It was a good environment for this meeting to be held in. We are ready for any discussion. I seek cooperation from all parties,” said Pralhad Joshi.

Andhra Pradesh’s ruling Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which shares power in Bihar, demanded a population census for other backward classes (OBCs) as well. While speaking to the media, Vijayasai Reddy, parliamentary party leader of YSRCP, said that when there is provision for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), then why cannot the census have an OBC category? RJD MP Manoj Jha too said that his party wants the caste census. Biju Janata Dal (BJD)’s Sasmit Patra demanded that a bill for 33 per cent women’s reservation needs to be passed by Parliament.

“Our census is based on the 1931 census when India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh were one. Situations have changed. What is the scientific and social base you have for the decision? When Bihar is doing it, why should not it be replicated in the country? If not done across the country, it will be irrelevant,” Jha said.