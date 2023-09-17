All-party meeting today ahead of special session

Ahead of the Parliament special session, the government will hold an all-party meeting on Sunday to brief them and hear their opinions. The meeting will place amid the buzz over whether the centre will present a surprise element during the session.

The unusual timing of the session, which begins on Monday, has left everyone wondering, even though the main standout feature on the listed agenda is a special discussion on Parliament’s journey of 75 years starting from the “Samvidhan Sabha” (Constituent Assembly).

The government on Wednesday declared the agenda for the upcoming special session of Parliament and at the top of the list is a discussion on Parliament’s history.

“Members are informed that on 18 September, 2023, besides other formal business like laying of papers, etc., a Discussion will be held on the subject ‘Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings’,” a Parliament bulletin read.

As per sources, the special session will begin in the old Parliament building and will then move to the new Parliament building on September 19 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Other than discussing the history of the Parliament, the government has also listed five bills for passage during the five-day session.