logo
HomeIndia PoliticsNitish makes fun of Amit Shah’s ‘oil and water’ claim
India Politics
0 likes

Nitish makes fun of Amit Shah’s ‘oil and water’ claim

lalu nitish determined to weed out bjp rss from bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday ridiculed the claim of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that his alliance with former adversary Lalu Prasad was unsustainable like a mix of “oil and water”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JD(U) supreme leader also accused the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of throttling the media while blaming “misgivings” about some news anchors for their boycott announced by the INDIA coalition.

“I take no notice of these people who are rattled by my efforts to bring together the opposition and, therefore, keep talking rubbish (und-bund bolta hai)”, Kumar told reporters in Bakhtiyarpur town, on the outskirts of the state capital.

He was responding to queries about the rally addressed by Shah, widely regarded as the BJP’s principal strategist, in north Bihar’s Jhanjharpur.

Rebutting Shah’s charge of misgovernance in the state, Kumar said, “he knows nothing about Bihar and the work we have been doing here. He does not know anything about the country either”.

About the boycott of 14 news anchors for alleged communal and pro-BJP bias, the longest serving chief minister of Bihar said, “I have no idea about it. But I have always been for the freedom of the press which is under attack from those in power at the Centre. I assure you full freedom to practice your profession once we defeat the current dispensation”.

The JD(U) supremo, who had snapped ties with the BJP a year ago, added, “the decision (to boycott 14 anchors) may have been taken because of misgivings (un logon ko laga hoga kuchh idhar udhar ho raha hai)”.

With inputs from News18

The post Nitish makes fun of Amit Shah’s ‘oil and water’ claim first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Archive your Xbox One library on WD_BLACK’s 5TB P10 Game Drives at $110 ($22/TB) // In Partnership with Abu Dhabi Police: EFQM to host its 2nd Edition of The EFQM Middle East Summit in Abu Dhabi “Shaping the Future through Excellence, Agility & Sustainable Transformation.” // Confusion And Uncertainty Shape Debate About United States’ Gulf Policy // Forces still locked In jungle warfare with terrorists in J&K // Xbox Series X|S No. 3 in Japan Sept. 9 sales // Climate Strikes Bring Gradual But Definite Change In Global Environment // All-party meeting today ahead of special session // SNC-Lavalin Changing Name to AtkinsRéalis // Congr rejects simultaneous poll move as assault on federalism // CryptoChronic’s Public Beta Launching Now, Allowing Players Worldwide to Enjoy it for Free Online // “We Are Well”: Taipei 101 Run Up Returns After 3-Year Hiatus // Indian Workers For Decisive Protest Actions Before 2024 Lok Sabha Polls // STOOF INTERNATIONAL: Fred Stoof, the Governing Mayor of Berlin, Kai Wegner and the rolling fortress “TROJAN” // Kharge regrets inability to attend flag hoisting // UK calls Wagner group a terrorist organization // It’s 2023 and Some Gamers Are Trying To Get a PlayStation Employee Fired for Playing an Xbox Game // NYC Pop-rock Artist Hannah Ray Set to Release Debut EP // Mills Entertainment and Legends Penn & Teller Partner to Present an All-New Tour Showcasing Magic’s Future All-Stars // Sharjah Ruler inaugurates phase 2 of commercial buildings in Kalba // Nitish makes fun of Amit Shah’s ‘oil and water’ claim //