logo
Just in:
Senoko Energy teams up with The Straits Times to keep businesses updated on the latest ESG news // Alternative Investment Funds Seek Clarity From SEBI On New Valuation Norms To Address Gaps // LocaMos Global AG: Pioneering a Revolutionary Blend of MarTech and Blockchain // Flala latest data shows the number of female users rise to more than 40 percent, and the post-1995 youth group is the main force // Policy Soon To Make Airports Transit Hubs For South Asia // Journey’s NEXA Laptop Sleeve Transforms into a Mouse Pad with a Wireless Charger // Rahul serves food to Kedarnath devotees // FutureGEN Girls Leadership Summit 2023 Empowers Nearly 300 Teen Girls to ‘Discover Their Purpose, Unleash Their Potential’ // Bigger Challenges Lying Ahead For Congress In Rajasthan // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Tue, 07 Nov 2023 // Modi rakes up parivarvad against Cong, BRS // MCA Calls For Regular General Meetings Of Companies // India To Remain Export Market For Coking Coal; Rising Prices Remain A Concern: Industry Body ISA // New Investment Demand Likely To Taper In Second Half Of FY24: ICRA // Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Is Reconciled To His Term In Tihar Jail // The Sustainable Restaurant Association Announce #EatForTomorrow Campaign // Cong alleges poll code violation by Modi // Navy’s Under-Construction Warship Surat’s Crest Unveiled // Yedpay collaborates with Mastercard to lead the future of payment technology // 12 GW Thermal Power By Next Year To Meet High Demand, Says R K Singh //
HomeIndia PoliticsAlternative Investment Funds Seek Clarity From SEBI On New Valuation Norms To Address Gaps
India Politics
0 likes

Alternative Investment Funds Seek Clarity From SEBI On New Valuation Norms To Address Gaps

alternative investment funds seek clarity from sebi on new valuation norms to address gaps

MUMBAI: Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) are awaiting clarity from the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on the valuation mandate to address gaps in audit timelines, operational challenges, and issues in benchmarking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA) — the industry body for AIFs — became a signatory to the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines (IPEV). However, it is yet to issue ‘guidance notes’ specifying guidelines for asset classes and strategies unique to India.

In June, Sebi had issued a circular mandating the valuation of assets held by AIFs. The circular directs AIFs to report valuation based on audited data of investee companies as on March 31. This report is to be furnished to performance benchmarking agencies within a specified timeline of six months.

However, this report is to be submitted only after the audit of the AIFs’ own accounts.

“Audited financials of the portfolio companies is a blocker as the Income Tax Act requires companies to complete the audit by June 15. There is a mismatch between Sebi regulation and Income Tax norms. We can’t have two audit reports for the same period,” said Siddarth Pai, Founding Partner, 3one4 Capital.

“We are seeking clarity on whether audited financials are mandatory or if there can be an alternative way to achieve the same. It becomes tough to get portfolio companies to complete their audit within the Sebi-specified timeline, especially for early stage startups,” added Pai, who is also the Co-Chair, Regulations Affairs Committee, IVCA.

The industry has further highlighted practical difficulties in valuation of startups, as they are not based on audits but on future prospects.

For the valuation of listed securities, the market regulator had directed AIFs to follow the guidelines for mutual funds. However, for other classes of securities and assets, Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA) was asked to issue guidelines.

IPEV provides a set of recommendations followed globally for valuing the assets of investment funds, including all category AIFs, early stage ventures, PEs, venture debt and private credit. AIF managers have been adopting IPEV guidelines voluntarily in their Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) — the offering document.

“For debt securities, many AIFs depend on external valuation agencies for fair valuation of the securities. It is a tough task, as it depends on observable market inputs. However, as there are no market inputs for illiquid securities held by private credit AIFs to corroborate it, the valuation exercise may not yield fair results,” said another official from a debt-focused AIF.

In the last one month, IVCA has written to Sebi seeking clarifications on operational challenges. The industry body may seek extension depending on when they receive clarity.

A few AIFs said that a three- to six-month extension was desired. However, an IVCA official said that Sebi had provided enough time and if the challenges are addressed well in time, there may not be an extension.

“Unlisted companies, unlike their listed counterparts, are not obligated to disclose their financial results for extended periods. These delays, often beyond the control of AIF, may constrain the AIF to carry out valuation within the stipulated timeframe by Sebi. Any decision to segregate such assets into side pockets could potentially affect the overall returns and value,” said Neha Malviya Kulkarni, chief growth officer, SuperNAV.

The Sebi circular also mandates AIF managers to disclose details of valuation methodology and report any change in the methodology or approach. This change would be reported as a material change. AIFs said that as the methodology and approach is decided externally and not by the fund manager, it could lead to some exits.

Source: Business Standard

The post Alternative Investment Funds Seek Clarity From SEBI On New Valuation Norms To Address Gaps first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Bihar wants reservation raised to 75% // The Sustainable Restaurant Association Announce #EatForTomorrow Campaign // MCA Calls For Regular General Meetings Of Companies // Unique Customer ID For Mobile Phone Subscribers Soon // FutureGEN Girls Leadership Summit 2023 Empowers Nearly 300 Teen Girls to ‘Discover Their Purpose, Unleash Their Potential’ // LocaMos Global AG: Pioneering a Revolutionary Blend of MarTech and Blockchain // Navy’s Under-Construction Warship Surat’s Crest Unveiled // Journey’s NEXA Laptop Sleeve Transforms into a Mouse Pad with a Wireless Charger // Cong alleges poll code violation by Modi // SAIL Eyes $150-200 Million Investments To Ramp Up Capacities At Mozambique Mines // Egoistic Akhilesh Yadav Is Emboldening Anti-Secular Organisations // Policy Soon To Make Airports Transit Hubs For South Asia // American Presidential Election In November 2024 Promises To Be A Tumultuous One // Yedpay collaborates with Mastercard to lead the future of payment technology // India Looks To Fast-Track Tesla Approvals By January 2024 // New Investment Demand Likely To Taper In Second Half Of FY24: ICRA // AAP plans ‘referendum’ on Kejriwal resignation // 12 GW Thermal Power By Next Year To Meet High Demand, Says R K Singh // Senoko Energy teams up with The Straits Times to keep businesses updated on the latest ESG news // Flala latest data shows the number of female users rise to more than 40 percent, and the post-1995 youth group is the main force //