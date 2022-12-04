logo
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachAlto Metals now drilling at historic high-grade Oroya Mine
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Alto Metals now drilling at historic high-grade Oroya Mine

Media OutReach Logo New
MELBOURNE, VICTORIA – News Direct – 1 December 2022 – Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) managing director Matt Bowles joins Proactive to discuss more high-grade gold returned in RC drilling at the Sandstone Gold Project’s Indomitable camp in WA. The explorer defined mineralisation over 2.5 kilometres and intersected a high-grade gold structure. Bowles says maiden regional drilling is underway at the historic Oroya Mine, where previous mining focused on bonanza-style mineralisation within the reef and much of the surrounding mineralisation was left unmined.
PressReleaseTMPuKCB36.jpg

Hashtag: #Alto

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Columns
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 