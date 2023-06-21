Amazon Prime Day Returns on 11 and 12 July with Thousands of Real Deals and Exclusive Launches in Singapore

Save big on local and international brands like Omnidesk, Epitex, UGREEN, Spigen, Sukin, Bose, Muji, LEGO, Xiaomi, and across categories like Books, Toys, PC & Electronics, Household & Kitchen, Baby, Personal Care, and more.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 June 2023 – (NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon Singapore revealed today that Prime Day, two days of epic deals exclusively for Prime members, will be back in Singapore from 11 July to 12 July, offering an extensive pipeline of deals. Prime members can also anticipate deep discounts on top products from local and international brands like Omnidesk, Epitex, UGREEN, Spigen, Sukin, Bose, Muji, LEGO, and Xiaomi, and enjoy savings across thousands of deals across various categories including toys, electronics, beauty, kitchen, home, books, baby products, and more at Amazon.sg/primeday.

“This Prime Day, we are excited to bring our Prime members incredible savings, exciting deals and new products from brands they love. Whether they wish to explore popular new products or replenish their essentials, Prime members can benefit from the wide range of deals and selection of authentic brands and products, while enjoying fast and free delivery on eligible selections,” said Leo Laforgia, Country Manager of Amazon Singapore. “We want to thank our Prime members for their support, as we aim to continue growing their trust in us by providing a seamless shopping experience where reliability and convenience are at the forefront.”

Don’t Miss Out on the Real Deals

Prime members have the chance to shop for two days of amazing deals this Prime Day on 11 July and 12 July. Prime Day will offer exclusive access to limited-time offers, new product launches, and great entertainment that allows Prime members to spend less and smile more.

That’s not all – for customers looking to plan ahead, they can now look forward to previewing upcoming deals on select products five days before they officially run on Prime Day.

No matter what you’re shopping for, Prime helps customers get the most out of Amazon, unlocking trusted deals to cater to all your shopping needs. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime to participate in Prime Day.

First dibs on deals leading up to Prime Day: Prime members don’t have to wait to shop. As we gear up for Prime Day, members can enjoy real deals from trusted brands sitewide, including selections from Amazon Fresh and International Stores across key categories including toys, books, electronics, beauty, kitchen, home, baby products, and more. Discounts include:

Prime members don't have to wait to shop. As we gear up for Prime Day, members can enjoy real deals from trusted brands sitewide, including selections from Amazon Fresh and International Stores across key categories including toys, books, electronics, beauty, kitchen, home, baby products, and more. Discounts include:



Get S$20 off S$120 on Baby, Beauty, Health & Personal Care, Grocery, and more.



Save up to 20% on San Pellegrino, Tiger Beer, Torres chips, Heineken, Frenz eggs, Kirin, and more (buy 4 and get an additional 15% off).



Buy 4 get 15% off on Grocery, Beer, Wine, Spirits, and more.



Up to 8% off Big Ticket Items from International Stores.



Save up to 30% on Laptops from ASUS, HP, Lenovo and ROG.



Save up to 30% on PC Components from ASUS, Corsair, Crucial, MSI, Seagate, Toshiba, Western Digital and more.



Up to 30% off on Philips Hue products.



Amazon Book Club Prime members can enjoy 10% off on all books (except selection from Amazon Japan).



Buy 2 get 15% off on Epigram books.

Starting today till 11 July, Prime members can claim bonus classic games each week, including Prey, Baldur’s Gate II, Shovel Knight: Showdown, and STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed™. Additionally, members can claim different in-game content and perks for several popular games over the next four weeks, including Overwatch 2, Diablo IV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, and Pokémon GO. Please see this blog post or gaming.amazon.com/home for full, comprehensive details of all Prime Gaming Prime Day offers.

Hasbro’s exclusive launch on Amazon.sg for Prime Day

Against the backdrop of Prime Day this year, Prime members will get exclusive access to Hasbro’s new lineup of products across popular toys and games, including Nerf, Transformers, Play-Doh, Twister and Monopoly.

“We are excited to bring brand-new play experiences to fans, families, and movie and toy lovers all around the world. Working with Amazon Singapore showcases our vision to expand our product offerings for everyone, everywhere to create unforgettable memories for fans of all ages,” said Bhavesh Somaya, General Manager – Asia, Hasbro.

First look at Hasbro’s newest toys and games: In the lead up to Prime Day, from 7 July onwards, Prime members will be the first in Singapore to purchase Hasbro’s latest lineup of products for kids and adults alike.

In the lead up to Prime Day, from 7 July onwards, Prime members will be the first in Singapore to purchase Hasbro's latest lineup of products for kids and adults alike.

Transformers Legacy Evolution Rise of Tyranny 2-Pack — Experience the origin stories of legendary Cybertronians before the war in this 2-Pack of Transformers Voyager Class collectible action figures featuring exclusive packaging artwork.

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Busy Chef’s Restaurant Playset — Run your own restaurant and create, customize, and share amazing Play-Doh food creations with pretend customers.

Monopoly Chance — A high-stakes, card-flipping version of the Monopoly game which only takes about 20 minutes to play.

Twister Air —Take moves from the mat to the screen with the Twister Air game! App is available on July 15.

Limited time only: From 22 June to 6 July, Prime members can enjoy up to 90% off on selected Hasbro's toys and games, from brands such as NERF, Transformers, Disney, Star Wars, MARVEL, Play-Doh, Monopoly and more.

Additional Prime Day perks

New to Amazon.sg? Get S$5 off S$25 for Prime Day 2023 purchases. New Prime signups only.

Get S$5 off S$25 for Prime Day 2023 purchases. New Prime signups only. Amazon Vouchers: Discover more ways to save with Amazon Vouchers. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, beauty, toys, and more. Simply clip the voucher and the discount will be applied at checkout. Visit Amazon.sg/vouchers for information.

Discover more ways to save with Amazon Vouchers. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, beauty, toys, and more. Simply clip the voucher and the discount will be applied at checkout. Visit Amazon.sg/vouchers for information. Amazon.sg Gift Cards: Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard.

Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard. Promotions: Enjoy greater savings when shopping on Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh. From 1 July, visit amazon.sg/bankpromotions for more information.

Enjoy greater savings when shopping on Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh. From 1 July, visit amazon.sg/bankpromotions for more information. Bank promotions



DBS/POSB card holders can get S$18 off S$150 or more when they spend on Amazon.sg.

Citibank Mastercard card holders can get S$15 off S$120 or more when they spend on Amazon.sg.

Citibank Mastercard card holders can get S$12 off S$100 or more when they spend on Amazon Fresh.

UOB card holders can get S$8 off S$100 or more when they spend on Amazon.sg.

Amazon.sg customers can now pay for their shopping using Atome's pay-in-three, 0% interest payment option. Get S$20 off S$200 on your purchase when you pay with Atome during Prime Day.

Looking for more payment promotions? Get 2% off your purchase when you use PayNow, with no minimum spend.

Prepare for Prime Day

Join Prime: New customers can enjoy a 30-day free trial when they register for Prime membership. For S$2.99 a month, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, access to epic deals on Prime Day, free same-day delivery on selected delivery windows for Amazon Fresh & Fast on purchases made on Amazon Fresh, Watsons, and Little Farms, and more.

New customers can enjoy a 30-day free trial when they register for Prime membership. For S$2.99 a month, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, access to epic deals on Prime Day, free same-day delivery on selected delivery windows for Amazon Fresh & Fast on purchases made on Amazon Fresh, Watsons, and Little Farms, and more. Set up deal alerts: Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit the Prime Day event page on the Amazon app between now and Prime Day to create deal alerts. Once Prime Day arrives, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.

Shop for Good this Prime Day

Amazon makes it easier for customers to give back through the Amazon x Shop for Good Wishlist. While shopping during Prime Day, customers can also support local non-profit organizations (NPOs) and their causes by purchasing items off their Amazon wishlist – a depository of items they need the most. Shoppers keen to do good can donate through the wishlist.

Shop Deals from Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Prime Day provides small and medium businesses with the opportunity to market their products to more than 200 million Prime members around the world.

Visit Amazon.sg/smallbusinesses to start shopping from small business sellers and visit Amazon.sg/primeday for the latest Prime Day news.

Find Prime Day Around the World

Prime Day will kick off on 11 July in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and United Arab Emirates, the UK, and the U.S. Prime members in India can shop Prime Day later this summer.

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg, free same-day delivery on selected delivery windows for Amazon Fresh & Fast on purchases made on Amazon Fresh, Watsons, and Little Farms, as well as early access to deals and exclusive deals. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime.

