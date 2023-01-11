Amazon Singapore celebrates the Year of the Rabbit with up to 50% off on selected deal products this Chinese New Year

Prime members can enjoy free, fast, and convenient same day delivery on Amazon Fresh for orders above S$60, and free delivery across a wide range of Prime-eligible selection on Amazon.sg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 January 2023 – (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon Singapore is hopping towards the Year of the Rabbit with amazing deals on products shoppers need for the festivities, including up to S$20 off S$60 on daily essentials and up to 20% off on Chinese New Year essentials including groceries, cooking appliances and more. From now till 7 Feb, shoppers can enjoy a wide selection of items and discounts across food & drinks, hampers, gifts & festive décor, spring cleaning, home essentials, apparels, beauty, grooming, fun & entertainment on Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh. Shoppers can also purchase from a variety of local and international brands including Authentic Tea House, Heaven & Earth, New Moon, Toshiba, Nintendo, Roborock, IRIS OHYAMA and more, making Amazon Singapore the one-stop destination for Chinese New Year essentials.

Prime members preparing for the festivities can put their minds at ease with free local delivery on Amazon.sg’s expanding domestic Prime-eligible selection and free same day delivery service with Amazon Fresh (with a min. spend of S$60), adding to the convenience. Prime members will also have an even wider catalog to shop from through Amazon Fresh & Fast, a Prime benefit offering groceries, everyday essentials, and more from Amazon Fresh, Watsons, and Little Farms, just in time for kick-starting the year well.

For more information, head to amazon.sg/cny.

Huat (what)–ever You Need this Chinese New Year

The Chinese New Year deals below on Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh will be available on various dates between now and 7 Feb, while stocks last. T&Cs apply to all promotions.

Highlights

Up to 30% off in Home & Fashion from the Amazon International Store

Up to 30% off small businesses including Spigen, Renpho, and more

Up to 20% off on Chinese New Year essentials including groceries, cooking appliances, fans and more

Up to 20% off, Buy 3 extra 10% off on Beer, Wines and Spirits

Up to 20% off, Buy 4 extra 18% off on steamboat reunion dinner essentials

Up to 20% off Yuan Xiao Festival Sale

Save S$20 off minimum S$60 spend on daily essentials

Up to 20% off on entertainment essentials

Up to 10% off with purchase of 2 or more eligible items from the Amazon International Store

Food & Drinks

Shop from a range of reunion dinner staples including Hai Di Lao Spicy Hot Pot Sauce, CNY sweets and snacks such as Bee Cheng Hiang and Fragrance Bak Kwa, Glory Pineapple Tarts, Sing Long Premium Quality Love Letter, CNY specialties like New Moon, Skylight & Fortune Abalone, as well as drinks such as Authentic Tea House Ayataka Green Tea, and Heineken Lager Beer Can Festive Pack. Enjoy discounts off a variety of items including:

Stack your vouchers and get S$10 off S$50 spent + S$5 off S$88 spent on select beverages from Heaven & Earth, Authentic Tea House and more

Get S$5 off S$88 spent when you mix and match select beverages from Tiger and more

50% off on Global Seasons Kinno Pakistan Orange (48 Count)

Up to 50% off Marigold items, including 100% Juice Orange (24 Count)

Up to 35% off on select products from Bee Cheng Hiang

25% – 30% off on selected New Moon Abalone

21% off on Heaven & Earth assorted range (12 Count)

Up to 20% off Kee Song Chicken, including Kee Song Chicken Collagen Soup – Frozen

19% off Authentic Tea House Ceylon Black Tea 1.5L

Home and Kitchen Essentials

Prepare for the Chinese New Year hosting by purchasing all the home and kitchen essentials you need for the upcoming feasts and gatherings, including the POWERPAC PPMC728 2 in 1 Steamboat and BBQ, Cornell Indoor Electric BBQ Grill, Sona Steamboat Multi-Purpose Cooker, KitchenAid Classic Tool and Gadget Set and more. Enjoy discounts on items including:

63% off on Tineco Floor One S3 Smart Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

41% off on SONA Steamboat Multi-Purpose Cooker SMP 2318

40% off on Instant Air Purifier AP300

39% off on PHILIPS Perfectcare Elite Plus Steam Generator Iron – GC9682/86

33% off on Toshiba TM-MM10DZF(WH) Mini Toaster Oven, 10L, White

31% off on HARIO MCPN-14CBR Mizudashi Cold Water Brew Coffee Pot, 1000ml, Chocolate Brown

30% off on ExcelSteel 3 Piece Boiler, 2.5 quart, Stainless Steel

26% off on KDK Remote Ceiling Fan with Remote Control, 110cm, White, M11SU

23% off on Wilton Round Cake Pan, Even-Heating for Perfect Results Every Time, Durable Heavy-Duty Aluminum, 6 x 3-inches

22% off on IRIS OHYAMA H-IS-SE9 Diamond Coating Non-Stick Cookware Set (9 Pieces)

Gifts & Entertainment

Find the perfect gift to wish your loved ones and family good health and wellness this Chinese New Year with a variety of gift sets to select from, including the New Moon Health and Beauty Gift set, TruLife Premium Bird’s Nest (Sugar free) Gift Pack, Skylight Abalone Australia Superior, Global Seasons Lukan Mandarin Orange Premium Gift Box and more.

60% off on New Moon Bird’s Nest Collagen with Manuka Honey 150G

60% off on New Moon Bird’s Nest with White Fungus American Ginseng 150G

33% off on VAHDAM, Assorted Tea Gift Set – 6 Teas in a Tea Sampler Gift Box

24% off on New Moon Sapphire Gift Set (South Africa 4-5pcs + Golden Ingot Top Shell + Buddha Jump Over the Wall)

In addition to gifts, shoppers can also purchase games and entertainment to host friends and family this Chinese New Year. Shop from a wide range of video games and board games such as the Hasbro Clue Game, Nintendo Switch consoles, and enjoy discounts including 39% off on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – Luigi Set Nintendo Switch (Japan Import).

Spring Cleaning Must-Haves

Find all the cleaning and household appliances you need to make your house spick and span ahead of Chinese New Year, including items such as the Mr Clean Microfibre Magic Mop, Beautex Anti-Bacterial Tissue, Kleenex Ultra Soft Bath Tissue, Scott Multiple Purpose Kitchen Towels, Honeywell Premium air purifier and more. Enjoy discounts on a range of items to make your spring-cleaning easier.

More Ways to Shop

As an alternative to the traditional red packet, or ang bao , shoppers can share the joy of Chinese New Year with Amazon.sg eGift Card designs exclusive to this festive season at amazon.sg/cnygiftcard.

, shoppers can share the joy of Chinese New Year with Amazon.sg eGift Card designs exclusive to this festive season at amazon.sg/cnygiftcard. Customers can also enjoy bank promotions on various dates between now and 26 Jan at amazon.sg/bankpromotions. T&Cs apply:

o Get S$8 Amazon.sg Gift Card with S$138 spend on Amazon.sg with DBS/POSB cards and Citi credit cards.

o New customers can get S$10 Amazon.sg Gift Card with S$60 spend on Amazon.sg with DBS/POSB cards on 5 and 26 Jan.

o Existing customers can get S$10 Amazon.sg Gift Card with S$180 spend on Amazon.sg with DBS/POSB cards on 5 and 26 Jan.

o Get S$8 Amazon.sg Gift Card with S$118 spend on Amazon Fresh & Watsons with HSBC credit cards

o Get S$8 Amazon.sg Gift Card with S$138 spend on Amazon Fresh & Watsons with DBS/POSB cards and Citi credit cards.



Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available for free same day delivery service on Amazon Fresh & Fast on orders over S$60 (subject to slot availability), as well as free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at amazon.sg/prime.

