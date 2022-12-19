Amazon Singapore delivers smiles to children, ramping up support for the local community

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 December 2022 – Bringing cheer to the local community this holiday season, Amazon Singapore (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been ramping up its support for underprivileged children in Singapore – making one of its biggest donations to date.

This December, Amazon Singapore has donated a total of S$100,000 to non-profit organisations (NPOs) including Arc Children’s Centre, Beyond Social Services, SHINE Children and Youth Services, and Singapore Children’s Society – as part of growing the impact of the Amazon x Shop for Good wishlist initiative in Singapore. The donations aim to help over 31,000 children in Singapore, aged between three and 21 years, to give them opportunities for better and more enrichment activities, meals and medical care, among other needs. Additionally, for the holiday festivities and season of giving, Amazon Singapore is showcasing the impact that donations from the public can have on beneficiaries by building a Christmas tree from Amazon boxes. This tree will be on exhibition at the Suntec Outdoor Area near to the Esplanade MRT exit till 26 December 2022.

Amazon Singapore’s increased support for the wishlist initiative – an ongoing campaign that allows NPOs to share directly and in real-time what they need – comes alongside a recent survey with YouGov that found that transparency is key in online donations. 46% of Singaporeans surveyed said that the biggest barrier to donating online is the uncertainty of whether their donation will reach the beneficiaries. More than half (54%) said they would be interested to donate to NPOs through an online wishlist based on what they need.

“We are proud to have grown the wishlist initiative in Singapore since 2020 so local NPOs can directly share with donors what and how much they need, as well as who they help,” said Leo Laforgia, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore. “We also want to increase transparency and the ease with which online donations are made so that Singaporeans can continue to give to their preferred causes – just as conveniently as they shop on Amazon.sg and regardless of their budget. I am humbled to see the generosity of Singaporeans so far who continue to give and help underprivileged children and families live better. At Amazon, we will continue to make giving a part of everyday experiences, taking care of deliveries and safe payments, and offering a wide selection at great prices for NPOs and donors to choose from.”

Between January and December 2022, 16 participating NPOs collectively received more than 1,150 items worth over S$18,700 in value, helping over 1,900 Singaporeans in need. These NPOs include Arc Children’s Centre, Beyond Social Services, Blessings in a Bag, Children’s Wishing Well, Club Rainbow (Singapore), Engineering Good, Fei Yue, Glyph Community, New Hope Community Services, Singapore Red Cross, SHINE Children and Youth Services, Singapore Children’s Society, The Singapore Association for the Deaf (SADeaf), SOSD, The Food Bank Singapore, and Willing Hearts.

Amazon Singapore’s latest efforts underpin its commitment to increasing opportunities and support available to vulnerable youths and children in Singapore.

Delivering Smiles to underprivileged children and youths in Singapore

Started locally in 2020 during the pandemic, Amazon’s wishlist initiative aims to inculcate giving back to the local community as a routine for people in Singapore. While shopping on Amazon.sg for holiday gifts or daily necessities, people can view the items requested by NPOs on their respective wishlists, click to purchase them per their budget, and directly support the causes they are most passionate about.

Each NPO’s wishlist comprises a depository of items that their beneficiaries currently need most, and their quantity, to inform customers on Amazon.sg what to give. Items purchased for donation will be delivered directly to the NPOs’ preferred address, at no cost to the charities. This ensures NPOs get the help they need, while customers continue to enjoy the same convenient shopping experience and great prices they have come to expect from Amazon.sg to donate transparently and easily.

“This December is yet another fun-filled season for the children at Arc and their siblings, with activities ranging from Christmas crafts, ginger bread baking and play! We are grateful for your support via our Amazon.sg wishlist, giving the children the opportunity to spread Christmas joy by making decorative crafts and ornaments for the home of the elderly as well as donors and corporates who have supported Arc through the years,” said Geralding Wong, Assistant Centre Head, Arc Children’s Centre.

“The Amazon.sg wishlist items of milk and diapers are most handy as a source of comfort for families living on a tight budget. Redistribution of goodwill from the wider Singapore community is an important aspect of our work that the donation from Amazon will facilitate. The funds will help us enable and sustain a network of resident volunteers who ensure that food and other household essential reach their neighbors who need them most,” said Gerald Ee, Executive Director, Beyond Social Services.

Customers can join Amazon in its season of giving by shopping for an NPO’s wishlist via amazon.sg/shopforgood.

Appendix: List of non-profit organizations that Amazon has donated S$100,000 (in total) to:

Arc Children’s Centre

Arc Children’s Centre is an independent charity day centre that supports children with cancer and other life-threatening conditions and their siblings between the ages of 3-18 years. Founded in 2011, the centre’s vision is to provide a sanctuary for the children’s continuing education, development, and bonding.

Beyond Social Services

Beyond Social Services is a Community Development Agency that adopts an asset-based community development approach and aims to provide support and resources that enable families and communities to care for themselves and each other. Beyond believes that every member has strengths and with some support, will be able to overcome their problems and take ownership of their lives. By being in the service of people’s efforts, Beyond, with the support of the wider community, aims to nurture change agents, strengthen community competence to address challenges and facilitate empowered communities that encourages initiative, self-created solutions, mutual help and solidarity, where people live powerful, satisfying and hopeful lives.

SHINE Children and Youth Services

SHINE Children and Youth Services is a registered charity and a member of the National Council of Social Service. It has been empowering children, youth, and their families in Singapore since 1976 and remain committed to enabling them to maximize their potential. SHINE serves around 5,000 students, aged 5-21 years old, each year.

Singapore Children’s Society

Singapore Children’s Society protects and nurtures children and youth of all races and religions. Established in 1952, its services have evolved to meet the changing needs of children. Today, Singapore Children’s Society operates more than 10 service centres islandwide, offering services in the four categories of: Vulnerable Children and Youth, Children and Youth Services, Family Services, and Research and Advocacy. In 2021, the Society reached out to 19,973 children, youth and families in need.

Hashtag: #AmazonSingapore

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Amazon x Shop for Good Wishlist campaign

The Amazon x Shop for Good Wishlist campaign is a joint effort by Amazon Singapore and the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) to encourage shoppers to donate to non-profit organisations (NPOs) by purchasing items listed on their Amazon.sg wishlists. Visit: amazon.sg/shopforgood.

About Amazon in the Community

Amazon is committed to helping more children and young adults, especially those from underrepresented and underserved communities, have the resources and skills they need to build their best future. Amazon focuses on building long-term, innovative, and high impact programs that leverage Amazon’s unique assets and culture.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.

Instagram: @Amazon.SG

Facebook: @Amazon.sg