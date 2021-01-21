Amazon Singapore Ushers in the Year of the Ox with Bountiful Deals on Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh

Amazon Singapore is

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 21 January 2021 – (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon Singapore is ushering in Chinese New

Year with amazing deals featuring local and international brands for the whole

family across food and drinks, home, kitchen, cleaning essentials, beauty, and

more on Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh. Amazon Singapore is collaborating with more

local enterprises such as Shermay’s Singapore Fine

Food, Bee Cheng Hiang, The Golden Duck, Cultured

Greens, Tiger, and

more, to offer customers more local variety. Customers can also enjoy greater

savings with bank promotions from Citi,

DBS/POSB, HSBC, Mastercard, Standard Chartered, UOB, and Visa available on

Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh during this festive season. Prime members preparing for the festivities can

put their minds at ease with free local delivery on Amazon.sg and ultrafast two-hour

grocery delivery service with Amazon Fresh adding to convenience (terms and

conditions apply). Prime members can also get cooking inspiration for Chinese New Year with new shoppable recipes

available on Amazon Fresh, such as Buddha Jump Over the Wall and Cornflakes

Cookies. For more

information, head to amazon.sg/cny and amazon.sg/fresh/cny, and for cooking inspiration, head to amazon.sg/fresh/cnyrecipes.

“This

year’s Chinese New Year will be particularly special for all of us — one that

is characterised by many small and heart-warming reunions, whether meeting in

person or remotely gifting an e-ang bao. At Amazon, we understand the

importance of time, especially as the whole family gets ready for the Chinese

New Year festivities. We are working hard to bring our customers a stress-free,

convenient shopping experience on Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh, so they can focus

on spending quality time with the ones they love.” said Henry Low, Country

Manager, Amazon Singapore. “We are also excited to expand our selection with

even more local businesses and add to the festive mood.”

Chinese New Year deals

The Chinese New Year deals on

Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh will be available on various dates and times between

now and 26 Feb, while stocks last.

Deals on Amazon.sg,

available to all customers include:

From 18 Jan to 31 Jan: Save up to

25% off on household products from brands like Philips, Nespresso, Tefal,

Houze, MUJI, and more

Save up to 25% off on household products from brands like Philips, Nespresso, Tefal, Houze, MUJI, and more From 20 Jan to 9 Feb : Enjoy S$20 off S$60

on Daily Essentials across Health and Personal Care, Beauty, Baby, Pets,

Personal Care appliances from brands such as Aveeno, Dove, Neutrogena, Palmolive

and more

From 1 Feb to 7 Feb : Save up to 20%

off on grocery & kitchenware on brands such as Heineken, Tong Garden, Ooh

SG, Sistema and more

From 8 Feb to 14 Feb : Save up to 30% on categories from brands such

as Kronenbourg, The Golden Duck, Tefal and more

Deals on Amazon Fresh,

exclusive to Prime members, include:

From 18 Jan to 24 Jan: Spend S$128 and get

a free carton of Ice Mountain Peach 24s (U.P. S$23.90)

From 25 Jan – 26 Jan : Spend S$128 and get a free Panasonic trimmer (U.P. $37.90)

From 25 Jan to 26 Feb: Save up to 25% off hotpot essentials – Buy 4 get extra 8% off, buy

8 get 18% off from brands such as

Hai Di Lao, The Meat Club, Hai Sia, Pacific Food and more

Support local

From Janice Wong’s chocolates to The Golden Duck’s salted egg snacks, Amazon Singapore is collaborating with local enterprises to bring a wide range of Chinese New Year

goodies and essentials on Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh. Amazon works with

millions of small and medium businesses globally and is committed to bringing

more local businesses onboard Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh and helping them grow

their business online this Chinese New Year and beyond.

Highlights include:

Chinese New Year hampers and more from

FarEastFlora.com

FarEastFlora.com Sweets and chocolates from

Choco Express, Chocoelf, Janice Wong

Choco Express, Chocoelf, Janice Wong Pastries from Mdm Ling

Bakery

Bakery Bakkwa from Fragrance, Bee

Cheng Hiang

Cheng Hiang Pineapple Tarts from

Glory Food, Sing Long Foodstuff

Glory Food, Sing Long Foodstuff Salted egg

snacks from The Golden Duck, Fragrance, Hula

From 25 Jan to 7 Feb customers can enjoy:

Up to 20% off watches from Watch Centre SG

Up to 20% off Necklaces

from Her Jewellery SG

from Her Jewellery SG Up to 25% off Kitchen

Gadgets from Fumiyama

Amazon.sg

Gift Cards

As an alternative to the traditional

red packet, or ang bao, customers can

share the joy of Chinese New Year with e-Gift Card designs exclusive to this

festive season at amazon.sg/CNYegiftcard. Customers can

also get Amazon.sg Gift Cards with varied denominations from participating brick-and-mortar

retailers including 7-Eleven and Cheers. From now until 7 Feb, customers can enjoy

a bonus 20% in Gift Card value when they redeem a S$5, S$10 or S$20 Amazon.sg

Gift Card using GrabRewards points, while stocks last. Visit amazon.sg/grabrewards

for more information. Terms and conditions apply.

In addition, customers can enjoy the

following bank promotions with Amazon.sg

Gift Cards, offering greater savings when shopping at Amazon.sg and

Amazon Fresh:

Bank promotions on Amazon.sg for all

customers

o From 22-31 Jan, get a S$15 Amazon.sg Gift Card with a minimum spend of

S$150 or more on a Citi credit card. For more information, please visit amazon.sg/citi

o From 1-7 Feb, new customers get a S$20 Amazon.sg Gift Card with a

minimum spend of S$80 or more on a DBS/POSB card. Existing customers will get a

S$15 Amazon.sg Gift Card with a minimum spend of S$150 or more on a DBS/POSB

card. For more information, please visit amazon.sg/dbs

o

From 8-21 Feb, get a S$15 Amazon.sg Gift Card with a minimum spend of S$150

or more on a Visa card. For more information, please visit amazon.sg/visa

o

From 22-28 Feb, get a S$15 Amazon.sg Gift Card with a minimum spend of S$150

or more on a Citi credit card. For more information, please visit amazon.sg/citi

The Amazon.sg

Gift Card will be added to the customer’s Amazon account for use on a future

purchase, while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

Bank promotions on Amazon Fresh for

Prime members

o

From 22-28 Jan, new customers get a S$20 Amazon.sg Gift Card with a

minimum spend of S$60 or more on a Standard Chartered Mastercard card. Existing

customers will get a S$15 Amazon.sg Gift Card with a minimum spend of S$100 or

more on a Standard Chartered Mastercard card.

o

From 29 Jan to 7 Feb, existing customers get a S$15 Amazon.sg Gift Card with

a minimum spend of S$100 or more on a HSBC card.

o

From 8-14 Feb, existing customers get a S$15 Amazon.sg Gift Card with a

minimum spend of S$100 or more on a DBS/POSB card.

o

From 22-24 Feb, get a S$6 Amazon.sg Gift Card with a minimum spend of S$60

or more on a UOB card.

For more

information about the Amazon Fresh bank promotions, please visit amazon.sg/freshbankoffers

on the respective start dates of each promotion. Terms and conditions apply.

Try Amazon Fresh with Prime today

Amazon Fresh in Singapore on Amazon.sg, is the new and

improved version of the two-hour grocery delivery service Amazon Prime Now.

Amazon Fresh is free with Prime membership, which offers the best of shopping

and entertainment from Amazon. With Amazon Fresh, Prime members in Singapore

can enjoy greater selection, exclusive access to shop thousands of chilled,

fresh and frozen products, and daily essentials at amazing prices, as well as a newly added Recipes feature for

cooking inspiration — all in time for the Chinese New Year celebrations. Prime members will also continue to enjoy free, ultrafast

two-hour delivery for orders above S$60 on Amazon Fresh. New customers can

enroll in a 30-day free trial. After the free trial, Amazon Prime is just

S$2.99 per month. Find additional information on the Prime program from the

Amazon Singapore website at http://www.amazon.sg/prime. More information about Amazon Fresh here: www.amazon.sg/fresh.

For more information, head to amazon.sg/cny and amazon.sg/fresh/cny to check out Amazon’s Chinese New Year deals

and promotions. For cooking inspiration, head over to amazon.sg/fresh/cnyrecipes.

