American Potential Wins Gold Award at the 18th Annual w3 Awards with Episode Featuring Cesar Grajales of the LIBRE Initiative

The American Potential podcast, an initiative of Americans for Prosperity and a leading voice in news and political commentary, received a Gold Award win in the “Individual Episodes & Specials-News & Politics” category at the esteemed w3 Awards.

The award-winning episode, titled “The American Dream: Immigrating from Colombia to the United States” featured Cesar Grajales, the public affairs director for the LIBRE Initiative. In the episode, Cesar shared his family’s inspiring journey of immigrating from Colombia to the US and their path to success, emphasizing the values and hard work that make America great.

Since its launch in February 2023, American Potential has garnered an impressive 6.5 million episode views or downloads, with episodes like Cesar’s resonating deeply with listeners.

Jeff Crank, host of American Potential, remarked, “This recognition from the w3 Awards is a testament to our team’s dedication and passion for telling these incredible stories. We’re committed to sharing stories that highlight the American dream, and Cesar’s story is a prime example of that.”

For more information about American Potential and to listen to the award-winning episode with Cesar Grajales, visit here.

About American Potential:

American Potential is a project of Americans for Prosperity, an advocacy and accountability organization that champions policies to expand freedom and opportunity. Through stories of ordinary Americans achieving extraordinary feats, American Potential showcases that with freedom and opportunity, the American Dream is attainable. Check out American Potential here: https://americanpotential.com

About Us: American Potential is a national award-winning podcast that shares how individuals are taking action in their community to break barriers. While some of our guests may be public officials or influencers, many are ordinary Americans who decided, “enough is enough” and are stepping up in a big way.

We share policy solutions to the most important challenges our country faces and talk to people who are doing something about it. Our hope is that when you hear about other people’s stories of success – and struggle – you will realize that you are capable of doing extraordinary things within your own community and know that you are not alone.

Jeff Crank hosts the American Potential podcast. Jeff serves as a regional vice president at Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy and accountability organization that helps pass policies to expand freedom and opportunity. He previously hosted The Jeff Crank Show from 2008-2022, and is the president of his own real estate investment company.

American Potential is now a national award-winning podcast. Having won the Gold Award at the 18th annual 3w Awards in the News and Politics Podcast category. The 3w Awards is judged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts.

Contact Info:

Name: Jeff Crank

Email: Send Email

Organization: American Potential

Address: 4201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22203

Website: https://americanpotential.com

Video URL: https://youtu.be/HwVDa34FbWM?si=tjFSbOvkcm241MyJ

Release ID: 89112605

