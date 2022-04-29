Amit Shah Has Given Uttar Pradesh BJP Unit A Target Of 70 Lok Sabha Seats

By Pradeep Kapoor

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP are working for Mission 2024 to achieve the target of getting more than 70 seats in Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. Soon after taking over as chief minister for second time Yogi Adityanath announced programmes for his ministers with targets keeping in mind 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked his ministers to announce programs for first 100 days. He also directed them to go to public through regular interaction with media to publicise the programs of their departments. Chief Minister has also set up 18 groups headed by cabinet ministers to visit divisions allotted to them with their teams and stay for 72 hours to take feedback from public regarding various welfare schemes. They have been asked to visit the districts during their stay in the division. Later on nodel officers in all the 75 districts will collect the reports and submit to the government for further action plan.

These days Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is busy in getting presentation from various departments for better governance in view of forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. It would be worth mentioning here that ministry formation and distribution of departments was done according to social engineering keeping Lok Sabha polls in mind.

So much so 22 ministers were dropped from previous ministry CM Yogi Adityanath keeping in mind their performance and public image for the Lok Sabha polls. On organisation front, state president Swatantra Dev Singh was inducted in the ministry and was given important ministry. Now the party is looking for suitable replacement.

Since high power committee has identified 74000 weak booth committees all over the country. State BJP is involved in strengthening the weak booth committees through dialogue and training. BJP has lodged massive training program for cadre all over the state where party MPs and senior leaders have been directed to participate and give lecture. Similarly for rural areas BJP will train cadres to ensure regular dialogue with villagers and delivery of various welfare schemes.

The training of BJP cadre will be undertaken with eye on Lok Sabha polls to ensure 100 per cent saturation of government (welfare) schemes. This task will be achieved with help of all cells and wings of the party.

It may be mentioned here that PM Narendra Modi has been emphasising on 100 per cent saturation coverage of welfare schemes. In this direction Samajik Nyay Pakhwada was observed (social justice fortnight) from BJP foundation day on April 6.

During this program the farmers were told about various welfare schemes that government planned for them. Farmers were informed about kisan credit card, soil health samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri kisan insurance scheme and PM Krishi Sinchai schemes. BJP has decided to step up farmers connect in a big way keeping Lok Sabha polls in mind.

Under the constant monitoring and guidance of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party organisation are working round the clock to achieve the target of more than 70 seats out of toal 80 seats from UP. (IPA Service)

