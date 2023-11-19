Amit Shah promises backward class CM for Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that if BJP comes to power in Telangana, the party will elect a Chief Minister from the Backward Class, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

Shah also hit out at the ruling BRS and Congress and said that the two parties are family dynastic parties.

“PM Narendra Modi has decided that if BJP forms government here (Telangana), we will elect the Chief Minister from Backward Class. This election is PM Modi’s good governance against KCR’s negligence,” Shah said while addressing a rally in poll-bound Telangana.

Targeting the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana and Congress, he said, “KCR wants to elect his son to become the CM and Sonia Gandhi wants Rahul Gandhi to become the PM.

He further accused the BRS government of corruption and said that the party was involved in Mission Bhagiratha scam, Miyapur land scam and Kaleshwaram project.

“BRS means corruption. Mission Bhagiratha scam was done by BRS. The Miyapur land scam was done by BRS. BRS party took bribes in the Kaleshwaram project. The BRS party did the liquor scam as well,” Amit Shah said.

The home minister has also announced that the BJP will ensure free visit to Ram temple in Ayodhya for all the residents of Telangana if the party is voted to power. He alleged that the Congress has hindered and delayed construction of Ram temple for the last 70 years.

Targeting the KCR government in Telangana, Shah said it gave religion-based reservation to Muslims, which is “unconstitutional”.

Calling both the Congress and BRS as ‘anti-backward class’ parties, he claimed that only BJP and PM Modi can do good for BCs. Shah has also promised to abolish religion-based reservation, and increase the quota of Other Backward Class (OBCs) and Scheduled Tribe (STs) in the state if the BJP comes to power.

BJP is also expected to release its election manifesto on Saturday. The BJP is expected to step up its campaign for the November 30 polls with several union ministers participating in the rallies in the coming days.

The voting is schedule in Telangana on November 30 while the results will be declared on December 3.