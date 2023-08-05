Announcing profit of almost USD 232.4 million and adopting Basel III, HDBank continues moving forward with its sustainable business plan

logo
Just in:
Xbox ban exploit reports disputed by Microsoft, reaffirms safety measures // United Arab Emirates to release ‘Barbie’ movie after delay over content issues // BJP slams HP govt for ‘propaganda’ against Centre // Initially delayed, the ‘Barbie’ movie is now set to be released in the United Arab Emirates // A universidade de inteligência artificial de Abu Dhabi cria departamentos dedicados à robótica e às ciências informáticas para responder à crescente procura mundial // Dubai Investments H1 profit jumps 59 pct on real estate growth, investment returns // Battlefield 2042 Studio Is “A Big Believer” in Xbox Game Pass After a Massive Boost in Player Count Last Year // Greentrike Opens the Monarch Diaper Bank at the Children’s Museum of Tacoma // TRIPADVISOR RECOGNIZES OCEAN ADVENTURES AND COLUMBUS DURING THE TRAVELERS’ CHOICE AWARDS 2023 // มหาวิทยาลัยปัญญาประดิษฐ์จาก Abu Dhabi artificial… // Universitas kecerdasan buatan di Abu Dhabi mendirikan departemen robotika dan ilmu komputer khusus untuk memenuhi permintaan global yang melonjak // You can now fly to Sri Lanka from Abu Dhabi with Air Arabia // Universiti kecerdasan buatan Abu Dhabi menubuhkan jabatan robotik dan sains komputer yang berdedikasi untuk memenuhi permintaan global yang semakin meningkat // New Partnership In The Hospitality Sector In Gabon // TRIPADVISOR RECONOCE A OCEAN ADVENTURES Y COLUMBUS DURANTE LOS TRAVELERS’ CHOICE AWARDS 2023 // Creativities Unfold 2023 : Symposium of ideas and creativity // Russia strikes more Ukraine grain // Abu Dhabi University inaugurates 1st academic quantum lab in Abu Dhabi // Abu Dhabi Customs wins ‘Best Workplace Award’ // L’université d’intelligence artificielle d’Abu Dhabi a créé des départements dédiés à la robotique et à l’informatique pour répondre à une demande mondiale croissante //
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachAnnouncing profit of almost USD 232.4 million and adopting Basel III, HDBank continues moving forward with its sustainable business plan
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes

Announcing profit of almost USD 232.4 million and adopting Basel III, HDBank continues moving forward with its sustainable business plan

Photo
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 3 August 2023 – Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank – HOSE: HDB) has announced its first half results with pre-tax profits of nearly VND 232.4 million, which extended its growth track record in the 10th consecutive year.

ADVERTISEMENT
Photo.JPG

“Overcoming many unprecedented challenges in the first half of this year, the operating results of HDBank in the first six months of 2023 once again confirm that the strategy and goals set by the Board of Directors are on the right track. HDBank remains steadfast in its sustainable development strategy, focusing on retail and digitalization, enhancing customer experience and values, with a focus on agriculture and rural areas, serving individual customers, households, SMEs, and value chains,” said Mr. Kim Byoungho, Chairman of HDBank’s Board of Directors.

ROE and many financial indicators are at the market-leading levels

According to the financial statement, as of June 30, 2023, HDBank’s total assets reached USD 20.4 billion, up 26% year-over-year (YoY).

Total funding reached USD 18.17 billion, up 17.4% year-to-date (YTD), with customer deposits reaching USD 13.08 billion, up 44%.

Total credit balance exceeded USD 12.36 billion, up 9.3% YTD.

These indicators reflect the bank’s solid growth momentum, primarily driven by its strategic focus on agriculture, rural areas, SMEs, small household businesses, and supply chains, in line with the “Sustainable Development – Pioneering Spirit” strategy embraced at its Annual General Meeting.

HDBank’s digital transformation efforts are bearing fruit, with the number of customers using digital channels in the first six months of 2023 increasing by nearly 70% YoY.

The number of transactions on digital platforms increased by 116% YoY, corresponding to a 132% increase in transaction value.

Digital transformation has also improved productivity, cost-to-income ratio (CIR) was optimized to 34.77%, from last year’s 36.98%, which is among the banks with lowest CIR in the market.

The Return on Equity (ROE) exceeded 22%, which further solidified its position among the most profitable banks in the system.

In the first half of 2023, in line with the State Bank’s guideline for reducing lending rates and restructuring repayment schedule for those customers facing with difficulties to support their recovery, HDBank reduced lending interest rates for its customers whose total outstanding loan balance was over USD 2.7 billion.

The Bank’s subsidiary – HD SAISON also promotes the disbursement of a preferential loan package of VND 10 trillion for factory workers and laborers.

Fully implemented Basel III standards, room for growth remains ample

Basel III standards were first studied for implementation since 2019, by June 2023, HDBank has completed the adoption of the most stringent international risk management standards in Vietnam.

Moreover, HDBank’s prudential indicators at June 30, 2023, are significantly ahead of the regulatory requirements of the State Bank of Vietnam.

Specifically, the Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) of the bank was kept at 70.96%, below the prescribed limit of 85%.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) reached 12.3%, belonging to the top group in the market, and over 50% higher than the minimum requirement of 8%.

The ratio of short-term funds used for medium and long-term loans was at 11.2%, only one-third of the current 34% ceiling ratio.

“By maintaining high risk management standards under Basel III, as well as adhering to good operational safety ratios compared to the regulations of the State Bank of Vietnam, HDBank has the necessary capacity to continue pursuing growth values in the future and contribute to promoting strong economic recovery alongside its customers,” Mr. Kim Byoungho – Chairman of the Board added.

With a focus on sustainable development, building and spreading human values to the community alongside its business activities, in the first six months of 2023, HDBank actively implemented numerous community and social welfare activities through more than 20 programs nationwide.

HDBank’s outstanding efforts and achievements during the first six months of 2023 has been further decorated with prestigious international awards including awards from CitiBank and Wells Fargo for its Excellent International Payment Service, and the recognition for the Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in 2022 from The Asset.

Hashtag: #HDBank

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Universiti kecerdasan buatan Abu Dhabi menubuhkan jabatan robotik dan sains komputer yang berdedikasi untuk memenuhi permintaan global yang semakin meningkat // Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Will Get a Chance to Grab Starfield Early With Premium Edition Benefits // มหาวิทยาลัยปัญญาประดิษฐ์จาก Abu Dhabi artificial… // New Partnership In The Hospitality Sector In Gabon // Gehlot says Rahul is party’s PM Face // ‘Barbie’ movie is now set to be released in the United Arab Emirates // ‘Satyamev Jayate’: Cong, Opposition hail SC verdict // Barbie movie approved for release in UAE cinemas // TRIPADVISOR RECOGNIZES OCEAN ADVENTURES AND COLUMBUS DURING THE TRAVELERS’ CHOICE AWARDS 2023 // A universidade de inteligência artificial de Abu Dhabi cria departamentos dedicados à robótica e às ciências informáticas para responder à crescente procura mundial // Abu Dhabi Customs wins ‘Best Workplace Award’ // You can now fly to Sri Lanka from Abu Dhabi with Air Arabia // Announcing profit of almost USD 232.4 million and adopting Basel III, HDBank continues moving forward with its sustainable business plan // China Tower Furthered “One Core and Two Wings” Strategy // United Arab Emirates to release ‘Barbie’ movie after delay over content issues // Xbox ban exploit reports disputed by Microsoft, reaffirms safety measures // Russia strikes more Ukraine grain // Abu Dhabi University inaugurates 1st academic quantum lab in Abu Dhabi // Correcting and Replacing: AIA Singapore tackles the nation’s growing elder care needs with market’s first personal accident plan to provide coverage for multi-stage dementia // TRIPADVISOR RECONOCE A OCEAN ADVENTURES Y COLUMBUS DURANTE LOS TRAVELERS’ CHOICE AWARDS 2023 //