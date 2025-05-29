Aramco’s Strategic Borrowing Amid Oil Market Challenges

Saudi Aramco has secured $5 billion through a three-part bond sale, signalling its commitment to leveraging debt markets to sustain growth and maintain financial stability amidst declining oil revenues. The bond issuance, comprising five-, ten-, and thirty-year tranches, attracted strong investor interest, with spreads tightening significantly from initial guidance, reflecting confidence in the company’s creditworthiness despite a challenging energy market landscape.

The bond sale follows a 4.6% drop in Aramco’s first-quarter net income, attributed to reduced sales and increased operating costs. Brent crude prices have hovered around $64 per barrel, well below the levels required to balance Saudi Arabia’s national budget. This financial pressure has prompted Aramco to explore additional borrowing and potential asset sales to bolster its balance sheet and support ongoing capital expenditures.

Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser emphasized the strategic use of debt to finance growth initiatives and optimize the company’s capital structure. He noted that while free cash flow declined by 16% to $19.2 billion, the company remains committed to its investment plans, viewing the current market conditions as an opportunity to strengthen its financial position through prudent borrowing.

Aramco’s approach aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader Vision 2030 strategy, aimed at diversifying the economy beyond oil dependence. The company’s efforts to raise capital through bond markets are part of a larger trend among Gulf entities seeking alternative financing sources amid global economic uncertainties and fluctuating energy prices.

Despite the reduction in free cash flow and a significant cut in performance-linked dividends, Aramco maintains a robust base dividend payout, reflecting its ongoing commitment to shareholder returns. The company has also indicated plans to maintain capital expenditures between $52 billion and $58 billion this year, underscoring its focus on long-term growth and resilience.